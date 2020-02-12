 Skip to content
(Northwest Indiana Times)   Who is the only Indiana state legislator to oppose a bill making employer-mandated microchipping illegal? State Senator Chip Perfect   (nwitimes.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
something, something old block
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Legislator name checks out.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why is a Hipster tattoo artist injecting the microchip?

SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA

This isn't the first time Perfect's position on a labor issue has raised eyebrows at the Statehouse.
Last year, he filed legislation seeking to entirely eliminate Indiana's work permit requirements and work hour restrictions for 16- and 17-year old students, including the 300 to 400 children Perfect employs each winter at Perfect North Slopes.

It's like every republican legislature is cosplaying as Snidely Whiplash.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

legislator........no you know what fark it. I mean legislature! It's a voltron of Snidely Whiplash!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And I'm sure the CEOs will line up next to the employees to get chipped like a f*cking Pomeranian, right?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"There currently are no employers in the United States that mandate employees have a device implanted or otherwise incorporated into their bodies as a condition of employment"

...and there's no job. Lol
 
FaygoMaster [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I recognize that couch!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Do you take pride in the level of your stupidity, or do you just think that your comments will get you some sort of respect for how witty and cutting edge you imagine them to be?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

What the hell is that pin on his lapel?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I respect you immensely for this witty and cutting edge comment.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that a thing that's actually happening to need such legislation?

Don't get me wrong, the law in question sounds good because the practice is just whole loads of WTF.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hail.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I promise Mrs Mann didn't take it in the pooter.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HAIL HYDRANT!!!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Enhance. Enhance.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Attention employee 2237-B. You are 5 minutes past your allotted bathroom break. You have 30 seconds to return to work before the microgrenade implanted in your neck is detonated. Have a pleasant day."

/attention employee 2237-B, no flush was detected before leaving your stall. Floaters will not be tolerated. Detonation in 3...2...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

What is your malfunction
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Birth control? Jeebus says no!

Making money for big business? We can't have the peasants having a voice.

It is just another straw on the Republican hypocrisy pile. It ain't your body, unless you vote for me.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

By sight/sound or by smell/touch?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is Chip related to...

RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seriously, though. You had me at SE Indiana ski resort
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
chookbillion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMGhow many people will think this is real!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Possibilities:

a) he just happens to look like that but is in fact some sort of RN or other licensed medical professional

b) he is in fact a tattoo artist/piercer and is technically licensed to perform a minor surgical body modification, but was probably much less expensive to hire than an RN, etc.  I would assume a selling point of this product (if that's what it's a demo for) is that you *don't* need a nurse/paramedic/etc. to install them legally.
 
