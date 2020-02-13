 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   It's not a Louisville Slugger to both headlights, but Carrie Underwood would approve   (nbc-2.com) divider line
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm sounds like the wife in the car park with the spray can.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they do something exceedingly stupid like carve their name into the leather seats?
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rubicon huh?  work on a ranch or farm or something?  mountains? C: Always C
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kona: rubicon huh?  work on a ranch or farm or something?  mountains? C: Always C


Is "C" tiny penis?

/"C" is tiny penis.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor Jeep.  :-(
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe next time he'll think.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Typically I try to leave the paint job alone when I mess with someone's ride.  I go for a taillight or two, maybe a window.  Very dramatic, yet sometimes below the threshold for a felony.  Be careful about breaking windows on a convertible though, they often have to replace the whole top to fix that, and that can push it into the legal danger zone my lawyer keeps warning me about.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Typically I try to leave the paint job alone when I mess with someone's ride.  I go for a taillight or two, maybe a window.  Very dramatic, yet sometimes below the threshold for a felony.  Be careful about breaking windows on a convertible though, they often have to replace the whole top to fix that, and that can push it into the legal danger zone my lawyer keeps warning me about.


How often do people cheat on you?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's one of those songs that is not helped by a one-sentence summary: "I have a suspicion that my boyfriend is cheating on me, therefore I feel that the optimal course of action is to vandalize his pickup truck."

That's totally empowering, and not drunk-on-an-episode-of-Cops pathetic at all.
 
Stoker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they had Trump bumper stickers on it, didn't they.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Setting the bar on the Hero tag low enough to slither under these days, I see.
 
crinz83
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cop: "any idea who might've done this?"
man: "i can think of three"
cop: ex-wives?"
man: "oh yeah... make that four"
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report