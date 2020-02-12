 Skip to content
(Today)   Ryan Reynolds shares neat lifehack to fix a zipper using a fork. Just don't ask what the waiter does with the spoon   (today.com) divider line
16
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He missed the alignment, so it will just split apart from the bottom up. There is no shoe or cup on the end for one side to slot into so it isn't a complete zipper, and... it's bullschitt.

That people are amazed by this one simple, unrealistic, and pointless trick is... amazing.
Buy something of quality, or something with buttons.
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Waiter: "I don't know about the other fellas, but I use mine to tuck my wiener back in my pants".
 
BlackPete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's some hard hitting journalism Lou. Let's comment on what some random twitterer is about to say, then paste the tweet. Repeat 20x and you've got yourself an article.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LIFEHACK
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark Ryan Reynolds for being on a website that requires me to go into Incognito Mode.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not news.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SUDDENLY, LIFEHACK
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A hack huh?  Yeah, sure, the sound a cat makes when it's coughing up a hairball send appropriate in reference to this article.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only time(s) I've had a zipper slider come off is when the zipper teeth are broken, jagged etc.
This wouldn't help at all.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Percise1: That people are amazed by this one simple, unrealistic, and pointless trick is... amazing.


You're shocked by the stupidity of the general public?  Is this your first time on Earth?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Percise1: He missed the alignment, so it will just split apart from the bottom up. There is no shoe or cup on the end for one side to slot into so it isn't a complete zipper, and... it's bullschitt.

That people are amazed by this one simple, unrealistic, and pointless trick is... amazing.
Buy something of quality, or something with buttons.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ryan Reynolds: "If your zipper fails, get an amazingly hot aspiring actress to walk around with you holding it up."
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: He missed the alignment, so it will just split apart from the bottom up. There is no shoe or cup on the end for one side to slot into so it isn't a complete zipper, and... it's bullschitt.

That people are amazed by this one simple, unrealistic, and pointless trick is... amazing.
Buy something of quality, or something with buttons.


But..it's Ryan Reynolds......and he shared it...

/I hear he acts
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the tongue of the zipper be on the outside?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking of hacks...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Percise1: Buy something of quality, or something with buttons.


Velcro everything.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

