(9News (Australia))   After not being able to dock in four different countries because of the fear of the coronavirus, stranded cruise ship finally finds a place to dock. Good luck Cambodia, we're all counting on you to make it through this   (9news.com.au) divider line
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia
Youtube -KTsXHXMkJA
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they have them rounded up and quarantined in something the Cambodians call a "phnom pen."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-KTsXHXM​kJA]


Holiday In Cambodia 2006
Youtube zdO28ZIf_24
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a phnom in all pun
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Wagner-Holländer-Ouvertüre "Flying Dutchman"KARAJAN
Youtube QVgS03XLWwE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My question is, does the ship keep charging you?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hear they have them rounded up and quarantined in something the Cambodians call a "phnom pen."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
if i have to be quarantined somewhere:

A: Chinese plague city monitored by Chinese police state
B: Cambodian port
C: Cruise ship

fark that, double bill me and sail around in circles for 2 weeks.  i'll be by the pool.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Killing Fields 2.  The sequel is always worse.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

oopsboom: if i have to be quarantined somewhere:

A: Chinese plague city monitored by Chinese police state
B: Cambodian port
C: Cruise ship

fark that, double bill me and sail around in circles for 2 weeks.  i'll be by the pool.


Cambodia's pretty cool, I've done two trips there for a month at a time.

Sihanoukville, however, is now trash. It was good back in 2013, but now it's just small, smoke-laden Chinese casinos and all of the locals have been pushed out.
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With an R0 of 6 a third of humanity is dead. See you on the other side.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"...since it departed Hong Kong on February 1st..."

Hmmmm, just on the edge of people showing symptoms then? Last i heard it was 14 days incubation.

And upon further research that point to make sure i wasn't spewing BS, i found several sites saying this:

Oh dear

No idea if there's any actual evidence for this claim, but it could mean some rather severe consequences in the next month or so. So take that with the truckful of salt as per usual.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of cruising, altogether.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hear they have them rounded up and quarantined in something the Cambodians call a "phnom pen."


Figure you can get a cruise ship up the Mekong River? That'd be a sight to see.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Go on, try something rash... I dare you."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
