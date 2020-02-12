 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Italian trying to stay in the UK post Brexit asked by government that his parents must confirm his ID. Difficulty: just celebrated his 101st birthday   (theguardian.com) divider line
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should show up with a Ouija board.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was part of the first Roman invasion of Britannia.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time when someone said that they'd like to meet my father. I said that they are welcome to, but they need to bring a shovel.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


/Or so I've heard.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only they had used Y2KY jelly, they could have had four digits in their dates instead of just two.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1086]

/Or so I've heard.


That's such a good photo.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mediterranean diets were supposed to prevent this problem.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We've found the y1.9k bug.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who on earth makes a system that operates on two digit years?

Someone not expecting their software to be around very long, apparently.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1086]

/Or so I've heard.


That bottom photo is what Reading looks like on a Friday night.

Also a Monday night.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Who on earth makes a system that operates on two digit years?

Someone not expecting their software to be around very long, apparently.


I believe the British term in this case would be "absolute tossers". It's not that they had to foresee the software being around for very long, it's that they had to foresee it being used to register people over 99 years old.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Married 75 years, and his wife is still with him.  Nice.
 
Report