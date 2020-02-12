 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Betelgeuse appears to be unusually low on geuse   (cnet.com)
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, would love to see a supernova with the naked eye during my lifetime. So I'm voting for death.  
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's far enough away that that doesn't matter much, but keep an eye on it and see if anything interesting happens.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next few weeks were having been critical 427 years ago.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:  
the_cnidarian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most people don't know this, but it's actually pronounced "betl guys"
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
as an amateur/hobbyist astronomer, this is is pretty crazy
when I first heard about this, just on the eyeball test it was apparent.  its normally one of the brighter stars in the winter sky and now it's kinda just another star.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F*CK YEAH, BLOW UP
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

plecos: The next few weeks were having been critical 427 642.5 years ago.



FTFY
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Muse - Supermassive Black Hole
Youtube 6okwg6PiSis
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hai guys, what's up?

mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So THAT's why Ford left.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm down for a cataclysmic stellar explosion.  I mean, sucks for those races near it but they were probably annihilated centuries ago anyways.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose it beats Guinan looking out the window and seeing this...

BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: as an amateur/hobbyist astronomer, this is is pretty crazy
when I first heard about this, just on the eyeball test it was apparent.  its normally one of the brighter stars in the winter sky and now it's kinda just another star.


It's also inconsistent in brightness ... when viewed with the naked eye.

Even if it doesn't blow, it's kind of a privilege to live in an age where we know this much about these objects and to be able to look up at a star and know ... KNOW ... it's in its death throes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: plecos: The next few weeks were having been critical 427 642.5 years ago.


FTFY


Well, it is 643.5 light years away from us now, but since the universe is expanding, it was less than 643.5 light years at the time the light was given out.  Not sure if it's enough significantly dent the number.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope it went supernova 700 years ago.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Most people don't know this, but it's actually pronounced "betl guys"



TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It will happen within the next 100,000 to million years
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

serfdood: Hai guys, what's up?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 512x421]


followed by

plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: plecos: The next few weeks were having been critical 427 642.5 years ago.


FTFY


724

FTFM&Y

https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essent​i​als/how-far-is-betelgeuse
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Most people don't know this, but it's actually pronounced "betl guys"


Sounds like a song longing for pre-Anschluss Austria.

"betl guys, betl-guys,
may you stay in our sky, for - ev - er..."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy been weezing the geuse?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
please please please please please please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please  please please please please please
 
aungen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the one hand, we'll be fine if Betelgeuse goes supernova.
On the other hand, the moties won't be.
On the gripping hand, the moties are fictional.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: It will happen within the next 100,000 to million years


I'll take the under for $1 million. Therefore if it blows up sometime during my lifetime I'll be expecting a check.
 
camaroash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fundies will flip their shiat. Megachurch charlatans will be able to buy all the jets they can handle.

And we'll get to see something cool from a safe distance.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.


Exactly. The crazies out there will start predicting the end of the world.

AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.


The size or relative albedo? The milkyway is a damn sight to behold, but to most of us city dwellers, you really can only "see" it because the relative concentration of stars is a little itty bit higher in a line, and you gotta look.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"So something very unusual is going on," Guinan says.

It's usually a good idea to listen to Guinan about these sorts of things. This could mean we're trapped in a 2-part episode.
 
aungen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.

The size or relative albedo? The milkyway is a damn sight to behold, but to most of us city dwellers, you really can only "see" it because the relative concentration of stars is a little itty bit higher in a line, and you gotta look.


I was told approximately 'full moon albedo.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
VROOM

Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Liz Phair - Supernova
Youtube tM60GAPIXTY
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jonjr215: aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.

Exactly. The crazies out there will start predicting the end of the world.

Christian Bale
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, News Flash from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry to disappoint, but this drop in brightness is hardly unprecedented.  This is a century's worth of observations:

If there's any significance to these slow changes, we haven't discovered it yet.  Again, wake me when the brightness starts fluctuating on a time scale of minutes to a couple of hours
 
Goimir
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's gonna blow.  That's what the strange repeating radio signals are, a warning.
 
ashinmytomatoes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.


Might be a good time to put all our extra guns to use.

"Yeah that's Jehovah's signal. Ok. Stick this in your mouth... put your finger right there..."
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tM60GAPI​XTY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I prefer what follows:


Muse - Supermassive Black Hole [Official Music Video]
Youtube Xsp3_a-PMTw


/sorry about the potato quality
//this is really what's on their official channel
///144p baby!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Goimir: It's gonna blow.  That's what the strange repeating radio signals are, a warning.


I thought it was Radio Ga Ga.
 
ODDO
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [YouTube video: Liz Phair - Supernova]


This is all I showed up to see.
 
aungen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.

Might be a good time to put all our extra guns to use.

"Yeah that's Jehovah's signal. Ok. Stick this in your mouth... put your finger right there..."


There's always one in the bunch.  *tsk*
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Betelgeuse trifecta in play?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Most people don't know this, but it's actually pronounced "betl guys"


Is it also pronounced "see nads Aryan"?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alright, astronomy Farkers:

Betelgeuse is one of the largest stars visible to the naked eye; imagined as being at the center of the Solar System, its surface would lie beyond the asteroid belt and it would engulf the orbits of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, and possibly Jupiter. Nevertheless, there are several larger red supergiants in the Milky Way, including Mu Cephei and VY Canis Majoris. Calculations of Betelgeuse's mass range from slightly under ten to a little over twenty times that of the Sun.

What the absolute fark?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Well, I suppose it beats Guinan looking out the window and seeing this...

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 528x396]


Yet Q was afraid of her without his powers....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aungen: NOTE:

It will flash, then grow, then it will appear like a 2nd moon in the sky.  Life's gonna be thrown for a loop on this planet if that happens.

I really hope it does.  I've talked about that start so many times, and people still don't know about it when I bring it up casually.  But nearly everyone will know after a 2nd farking moon shows up in the sky.


I have some bad news about that moon.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jonjr215: I, for one, would love to see a supernova with the naked eye during my lifetime. So I'm voting for death.  [Fark user image 244x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah.  Me too.  It's close enough that it would probably be visible during the day for a month or so.

Now, it should be said, that I feel bad for any beings that may have lived around that star.  Because that's a sucky thing to have happen.  But it already happened.  Hundreds of years ago.  Oddly enough, I can't get a decent source for how far it really is.  I've seen listings everywhere between 190ly to 650ly.  Suffice to say, if there was anyone there, they've been gone a very long time.
 
