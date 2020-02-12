 Skip to content
(CBC)   Since their gift of maple syrup didn't provide the desired results, Ontario Provincial Police are now moving to remove indigenous protesters from their blockade of a major rail line. Wonder how that went last time   (cbc.ca) divider line
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than giving them blankets.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Better than giving them blankets.


boo, hiss.

I can feel for the protestors but you know big business..."the oil must flow."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess we'll be CN them in jail, eh?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They have guns, so usually the OPP usually leave them alone.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Usually.

Did I mention usually?

Usually I do.
 
strutin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gopher321: Riche: Better than giving them blankets.

boo, hiss.

I can feel for the protestors but you know big business..."the oil must flow."


It's not oil, it's natural gas.

so even if a pipeline ruptures, it dissipates, won't spoil the environment..

Also, it's being exported to replace coal in Asia, replacing a dirtier fuel.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait. They actually did try to give them a gift of maple syrup.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the maple syrup was a joke. It wasn't.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they try warm maple syrup? I mean it is February....
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I don't know that we are in a place to have gifts at the moment," said Kanenhariyo.
"You did kind of come here to threaten us."

It traditional for an emissary of the Canadian government to carry a sword in one hand and gift of maple syrup in the other to symbolize that Canada is offering peace but willing to wage war.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had a work colleague trapped in Toronto on Monday due to the blockade. Fortunately he was able to telecommute from his girlfriend's place. He made it back to the office Tuesday.

It's hard to say if this is helping the cause of the protestors. I will say the propaganda of the deed has its limitations.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Klyukva: "I don't know that we are in a place to have gifts at the moment," said Kanenhariyo.
"You did kind of come here to threaten us."

It traditional for an emissary of the Canadian government to carry a sword in one hand and gift of maple syrup in the other to symbolize that Canada is offering peace but willing to wage war.


All that means is this guy is going to be offended no matter what happens and there is nothing he will be satisfied with. They could have shown up with Cobie Smulders offering them no strings attached blowjobs and he'd still say something like "She played an agent of SHIELD in American movies; I dont trust her with my dick."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Had a work colleague trapped in Toronto on Monday due to the blockade. Fortunately he was able to telecommute from his girlfriend's place. He made it back to the office Tuesday.

It's hard to say if this is helping the cause of the protestors. I will say the propaganda of the deed has its limitations.


Disruption is a deliberate protest tactic. The goal is to draw attention to the protest to gain public sympathy and to pressure authorities to cater to the protesters' demands in order to end the disruption.

It's a risky tactic to employ as there is a chance that affected members of the public will end up opposing the disruption while police may use the disruption as an excuse to use violence against the protesters, something particularly dangerous if the public are against the protest.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

strutin: It's not oil, it's natural gas.

so even if a pipeline ruptures, it dissipates, won't spoil the environment..

Also, it's being exported to replace coal in Asia, replacing a dirtier fuel.


Google search for natural gas pipeline explosion returns 7.3 million results...

Also, media reports that the Wet'suwet'en had provided an alternate path for the pipeline that bypasses culturally and ecologically sensitive areas.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unable to see the logic in blocking the train tracks holding up freight and passengers in regards to a pipeline, replacing rail transfer of LNG, thousands of miles away.

Perhaps they have part ownership in the intercity bus lines the almost-poors are now forced to use.

Freight can be routed Toronto-NorthBay-Ottawa-Montreal.
 
Corneille
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Protests have limits, especially when you create headaches for people who have nothing to do with the issue. In the longer run, this will only contribute to alienating opinion from a public that feels itself held hostage.  First Nations people talk a long talk when it comes to "reconciliation", but this isn't helping.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Misch: strutin: It's not oil, it's natural gas.

so even if a pipeline ruptures, it dissipates, won't spoil the environment..

Also, it's being exported to replace coal in Asia, replacing a dirtier fuel.

Google search for natural gas pipeline explosion returns 7.3 million results...

Also, media reports that the Wet'suwet'en had provided an alternate path for the pipeline that bypasses culturally and ecologically sensitive areas.


Alternative routes etc would have been considered and part of the review process that took place before the pipeline was approved. Would sure be great for our PM to be involved in resolving this dispute instead of touring Africa with the president of the Toronto Raptors campaigning for a seat on the UN security coucil.
 
Report