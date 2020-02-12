 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. Now go remove it from the park   (theregister.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Lehigh Valley, Easton, Pennsylvania, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, Jurassic Park, Pennsylvania, Bird, Palmer Township, Parks and Recreation  
•       •       •

1269 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 1:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have never understood people who are afraid of geese.

Crouch. Aim Low. Grab the neck close to the body and shake that farker like it asked you to vote for trump.
The cervical dislocation will be quick and painless.

Take it to your local post office (if it is a Canada Goose)
There will be an old man in the back of the post office with a civil war cap on.
Tell them it was self defense.
They will know what to do with it
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But why is Trump in the park in the first place?

/DNRTFA
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a vegan....Fark those bastards!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody save me some thighs and the body fat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Parks and recreation escalate efforts to take back control of field terrorised by thug geese


Parks And Recreation Theme Remix - E-Dubble
Youtube oUQnfVNTgP8


Trust we go hard.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Canada geese have been squatting on a field adjoining a community centre in Palmer Township, Northampton County, chugging White Lightning, smoking weed and hurling insults at the children who would like to play there."

That, alone, was worth the click.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Drones. Big ones. Maybe with Tasers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least it's not a rogue possum.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
God bless us, every one!
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A city park I frequent, has the problem with these stupid geese.  I see people RIGHT NEXT to signs like this doing what?  FEEDING the $#*%& geese.
STOP feeding them!  Especially bread you dumbazzes!

images.campgroundsigns.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My friend's family kept a goose when I was a kid. Their farm was next to my grandparent's farm. Anyway, that goose was a menace. It would chase me around. Wasn't afraid of my loud minibike. It was a demon.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you want the bonk? This is how you get the bonk.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...are they edible?  Because this seems like an easy solve.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, they can be killed - but it just releases their demon spirits who sh*t at a rate 16 times more than when they were alive!
I think a bunch of them haunt the forest behind my house.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: A city park I frequent, has the problem with these stupid geese.  I see people RIGHT NEXT to signs like this doing what?  FEEDING the $#*%& geese.
STOP feeding them!  Especially bread you dumbazzes!

[images.campgroundsigns.com image 271x400]


It's ok, I poisoned it first.
 
Shryke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Known remedies:
1. My American Bulldog.
2. A mated pair of Swans.
3. Kids with BB guns.
4. Phalanx weapon system.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Honk on this.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In Scotland, they use flocks of geese to guard bonded warehouses.
They have to be tough little bastards to keep Glaswegians away from Whisky.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: ...are they edible?  Because this seems like an easy solve.


They are.

Problem is they are the size of a turkey with all the greasiness if a duck.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TheSteelCricket:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$300 a week? They want to get a professional handler and two trained dogs for less than minimum wage? And it's probably a contract position?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Awww that article makes me miss my Border Collie I had when I was young. I named her Sade after the smooth singer. Border Collies are fun dogs. Who am I kidding, all dogs are fun.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: A city park I frequent, has the problem with these stupid geese.  I see people RIGHT NEXT to signs like this doing what?  FEEDING the $#*%& geese.
STOP feeding them!  Especially bread you dumbazzes!

[images.campgroundsigns.com image 271x400]


yes, they much prefer Alka-Seltzer
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Awww that article makes me miss my Border Collie I had when I was young. I named her Sade after the smooth singer. Border Collies are fun dogs. Who am I kidding, all dogs are fun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: ...are they edible?  Because this seems like an easy solve.


Canada geese are protected from hunting and capture outside of designated hunting seasons in the United States by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act
 
sid244
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not thugs:
images.sk-static.comView Full Size


Not thugs:
thejasminebrand.comView Full Size


Not a thug:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What a thug looks like:
regmedia.co.ukView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once saw 2 Canada Gooses mounts a swan and you gotta believe she told her friends about it.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The best way to defeat a goose is to convince it that you're really hungry, and you're really going to eat it.  Be the predator that you are.  Assuming you're not the fitness level of the average Murcan.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Geese used to try to land in my backyard, and yeah, I tried to shoo them away on my own with predictable results.

However, I had a largish (75lb) coonhound who to be honest didn't give a flying fark about the geese.  But....she loved to just run in the backyard if we let her.

So we strategically put the tie out within range of the geese, and made sure to use a long enough cord, and then riled up our coonhound for a few minutes before hooking her up out back.  It was, well, glorious.  Our gal Lexie just ran all over the place at top speed, and the geese went into panic mode and took off.

Bonus:  they never came back that summer.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

p51d007: A city park I frequent, has the problem with these stupid geese.  I see people RIGHT NEXT to signs like this doing what?  FEEDING the $#*%& geese.
STOP feeding them!  Especially bread you dumbazzes!

[images.campgroundsigns.com image 271x400]


Can you feed them white rice?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The best way to defeat a goose is to convince it that you're really hungry, and you're really going to eat it.  Be the predator that you are.  Assuming you're not the fitness level of the average Murcan.


Doesn't matter. Bears are fat-asses and will still eat a goose.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I used do something to aggressive geese I called punting, although it was really just getting a foot under them, lifting and flipping them back.  Not really using impact
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report