(NYPost)   Top health officials warn that the coronavirus could infect 60% of the world's population and kill millions or just kind of go away and not bother us anymore in a month or two. One of those   (nypost.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pretty much like any other flu virus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TOP health officials?
 
ingo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: TOP health officials?


Officials from Wham-O.
 
Corvus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well that's how pandemics work.

You either nip the them in the bud or everyone dies.

A virus spreads like a...
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Top men.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: TOP health officials?


*languidly pushes crate of vaccines deep into impossibly large warehouse*
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Come on global pandemic.  Don't let me don."
"What if it gets YOU and YOU die?"
"Then either way it isn't my problem."
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A new contender for the Giant Meteor 2020 Vice President candidate.
 
MrSteve007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Six weeks from patient 0 to more than 1,100 dead is a pretty impressive spread and mortality rate.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
* down   GOD DAMN IT
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: Don't let me don


Bruce?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Maybe the virus is going to attenuate its lethality because it certainly doesn't help it if it kills everybody in its path, because it will get killed as well."

I really don't like the idea of ascribing these human qualities to viruses just to make explaining their evolutionary process slightly easier.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
all my money is riding on big meteor, when it hits, i will be set for the rest of my life !
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSteve007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Heamer: NewportBarGuy: TOP health officials?

*languidly pushes crate of vaccines deep into impossibly large warehouse*


Too bad the current administration cut the CDC's budget to the point where the US National Stockpile budget was $0.00 this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cdc.gov/budget/documents/​f​y2019/fy-2019-cdc-operating-plan.pdf
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Research studies now project that one in five - listen to me, hard to believe - one in five heterosexuals could be dead from AIDS at the end of the next three years. That's by 1990. One in five."

- Oprah Winfrey
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: "Maybe the virus is going to attenuate its lethality because it certainly doesn't help it if it kills everybody in its path, because it will get killed as well."

I really don't like the idea of ascribing these human qualities to viruses just to make explaining their evolutionary process slightly easier.


It's just the Toxoplasma gondii in your brain making you feel that way that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well in "oh, that's why the rate of climb suddenly changed" we have this news that China has changed the way they're reporting cases. Now, you have to test positive AND be showing symptoms. Nevermind the possibility of asymptomatic carriers, that's not important.

So, if you're wondering why the rate of growth drops from 19% to 11% is two days? That's why.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrSteve007: Too bad the current administration cut the CDC's budget to the point where the US National Stockpile budget was $0.00 this year.


In good news, the US Nuclear Stockpile budget is doing fine.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "Research studies now project that one in five - listen to me, hard to believe - one in five heterosexuals could be dead from AIDS at the end of the next three years. That's by 1990. One in five."

- Oprah Winfrey


YOU GET AIDS!
AND YOU GET AIDS!
AND YOU GET AIDS!
 
tothekor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "Research studies now project that one in five - listen to me, hard to believe - one in five heterosexuals could be dead from AIDS at the end of the next three years. That's by 1990. One in five."

- Oprah Winfrey


So, Oprah is one these "top health officials" then?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I find odd that that certain continents - like Africa, have reported no cases at all.  Many African countries have close economic ties to China.... so no infected engineer or business guy went through Wuhan to see the folks and then flew off to Nigeria?   No African goods trader was doing business in Wuhan or the surrounding areas and got on a plane heading back around that time period?

As for North Korea, to be cold blooded about it - even if there was a full blown outbreak there, its links with the outside world are fairly limited.  Not so with most African countries.
 
redly1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MrSteve007: Six weeks from patient 0 to more than 1,100 dead is a pretty impressive spread and mortality rate.


How many people have contacted the illness and recovered?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Super Chronic: "Research studies now project that one in five - listen to me, hard to believe - one in five heterosexuals could be dead from AIDS at the end of the next three years. That's by 1990. One in five."

- Oprah Winfrey

YOU GET AIDS!
AND YOU GET AIDS!
AND YOU GET AIDS!


Also, to get it out of the way
Team America-EVERYONE HAS AIDS!
Youtube 5yC7HwPh6Es
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tothekor: Super Chronic: "Research studies now project that one in five - listen to me, hard to believe - one in five heterosexuals could be dead from AIDS at the end of the next three years. That's by 1990. One in five."

- Oprah Winfrey

So, Oprah is one these "top health officials" then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corvus: Well that's how pandemics work.

You either nip the them in the bud or everyone dies.

A virus spreads like a...


Top health officials are waiting to see if this story goes viral?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "Research studies now project that one in five - listen to me, hard to believe - one in five heterosexuals could be dead from AIDS at the end of the next three years. That's by 1990. One in five."

- Oprah Winfrey


Could have. We took action, it didn't.

The Y2K problem could have caused massive disruptions in computer systems and whatever those systems affected.

Could have. We took action, so it didn't.

When a big risk arises, and we do something to prevent it from causing harm? THAT'S A GOOD THING.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
