(MLive.com)   Michigan Man pulls a Beverly Hills Cop, moves into an unoccupied seasonal vacation home. He even made improvements to the property   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Michigan, Police, Coroner, CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Sheriff, Jeffrey Donius, Internet privacy, Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!


That's very cool.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"There aren't supposed to be any right angles in this house!"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Michigan Man pulls a Beverly Hills Cop

He stuck his banana in a tail pipe?

/DNRTFA
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've seen Beverly Hills Cop quite a few times but I must have missed the plot line where Axel Foley moves into a Northern Michigan cabin.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In some places if you get away with it long enough you can claim the home as your own.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: In some places if you get away with it long enough you can claim the home as your own.


Yes, it's called 'adverse possession' and the 'long enough' tends to be like 20 years.
 
akula
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mr_a: Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!


That's a hell of a lot better than the squatters who took over a house across from my office.

The place wasn't good to begin with, they made it worse. The folks who cleaned it out found buckets of human waste.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akula: mr_a: Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!

That's a hell of a lot better than the squatters who took over a house across from my office.

The place wasn't good to begin with, they made it worse. The folks who cleaned it out found buckets of human waste.


You'd prefer they discard the waste on the floor?  Savage.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I've seen Beverly Hills Cop quite a few times but I must have missed the plot line where Axel Foley moves into a Northern Michigan cabin.


To save money, they filmed the sequel in the Midwest.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Usually, I just rip out the copper and leave buckets of human waste. Me and my tweeker buddies would scope out the workers in the office across the street to mug when they left work. Going back there soon. Great spot.
 
akula
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: akula: mr_a: Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!

That's a hell of a lot better than the squatters who took over a house across from my office.

The place wasn't good to begin with, they made it worse. The folks who cleaned it out found buckets of human waste.

You'd prefer they discard the waste on the floor?  Savage.


I've got a cold heart.

Some folks bought that property and wanted to turn it into a convenience store/gas station, but neighbors (this is a spot right on the edge between commercial and residential areas) threw an absolute damned fit about it. The good old NIMBY arguments about traffic and whatnot. End result: it's still sitting there like a blight on the neighborhood.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: akula: mr_a: Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!

That's a hell of a lot better than the squatters who took over a house across from my office.

The place wasn't good to begin with, they made it worse. The folks who cleaned it out found buckets of human waste.

You'd prefer they discard the waste on the floor?  Savage.


And better than finding buckets of human parts.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dangit.  I read that as Michelin Man and was expecting a very different story.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

akula: mr_a: Some friends own a small mountain cabin, and last year they had squatters, probably for two weeks or so.

They left the place clean, split a nice pile of firewood, and even made a couple repairs. Drained the water system and left.

Treated the property better than most of their friends. They'd like to invite them back!

That's a hell of a lot better than the squatters who took over a house across from my office.

The place wasn't good to begin with, they made it worse. The folks who cleaned it out found buckets of human waste.


So that's why they're called squatters.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: AquaTatanka: In some places if you get away with it long enough you can claim the home as your own.

Yes, it's called 'adverse possession' and the 'long enough' tends to be like 20 years.


California is only 5, that kinda shocked me since I'm from Ohio and here it's 21 years.
 
Report