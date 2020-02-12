 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   You're not going to believe this but Papa John has admitted that he didn't actually eat 40 pizzas in 30 days   (nydailynews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Forty pizzas in thirty days ain't even hard.

So do we go with rookie numbers meme or that's as many as four tens?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
STOP farkING EVERYTHING
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So he just naturally sweats garlic butter?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So why does he look like he did?
 
skinink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just like the customers who order "pizza" from Papa John's.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's still a racist.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd like to punch him in the face for 40 days.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Domino's has 2 topping medium pizzas for $5.99 on occasion. At that price, it's cheaper to get a couple of those than to cook dinner.

Those things aren't very big, so if I was challenged to eat 1 of those a day, I think I could do it.

Every other meal would have to be cabbage and flax seeds, but I don't think it's impossible.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've eaten 4.0 pizzas in 30 days.
 
aungen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's been in a sweat lodge in Maldives with John McAffee the ENTIRE TIME!?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm gonna continue not giving a shiat about the ex CEO of papa John's.  I'm gonna try really hard to also continue not giving a shiat about papa John's pizza.

/those are new years resolutions I can keep at least
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


looks like he was eating something nasty to me.
yikes
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More like a 40 a night, he does have the sweat of someone who just came off a long weekend bender.

One person claimed he looked coked up, which explains a lot.

\Don't touch the hard stuff kids
\\The garlic sauce is just margarine and garlic salt, chill out everyone
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shh. We've secretly replaced Papa Johns pizza with Bagel Bites.. Let's see if anyone notices
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I've eaten 4.0 pizzas in 30 days.


I've eaten two in 25 hours
 
joeflood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shortymac: More like a 40 a night, he does have the sweat of someone who just came off a long weekend bender.

One person claimed he looked coked up, which explains a lot.

\Don't touch the hard stuff kids
\\The garlic sauce is just margarine and garlic salt, chill out everyone


More like garlic bath salts
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew he was full of Schnat.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wouldn't eat 4 slices of his pizza in 30 years.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: [nydailynews.com image 800x549]

looks like he was eating something nasty to me.
yikes


He caught Ted Cruz syndrome
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
College days, I probably went through 15 a month, so one every other day.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Domino's has 2 topping medium pizzas for $5.99 on occasion. At that price, it's cheaper to get a couple of those than to cook dinner.

Those things aren't very big, so if I was challenged to eat 1 of those a day, I think I could do it.

Every other meal would have to be cabbage and flax seeds, but I don't think it's impossible.


Jebus farking christ! Why do you hate your toilet? And anybody you may live with! That post is essentially a threat of domestic terror!

Anyway. The Last Podcast on the Left is in my listening heavy rotation right now. They have a running bit about Papa John. They solicit eyewitness accounts of him from wherever he lives (California somewhere I think). Apparently he's batshiat crazy, does a lot of weird shiat in public after being forced out, and supposedly often wears the papa j corporate colors almost all the time.

/jelly I'm not rich & crazy. It sounds fun
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Domino's has 2 topping medium pizzas for $5.99 on occasion. At that price, it's cheaper to get a couple of those than to cook dinner.

Those things aren't very big, so if I was challenged to eat 1 of those a day, I think I could do it.

Every other meal would have to be cabbage and flax seeds, but I don't think it's impossible.

Jebus farking christ! Why do you hate your toilet? And anybody you may live with! That post is essentially a threat of domestic terror!


I'm sorry I can't hear you over the sound of my bidet.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They'll still vote for him.
 
planes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: He's still a racist.


What's that to you? Until the thought police take over completely, he, you, and me are entitled to have an opinion. Besides, if you look into the situation that caused the uproar, the guy was set up.
 
