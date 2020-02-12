 Skip to content
(NPR)   Criminal gang steals priceless bonsai trees from museum, leaves very little   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Sappy, World War II, historic bonsai trees, Japanese American internment, Pacific Bonsai Museum, stories of these trees, Japanese black pine, Japan, 50-pound bonsai  
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, well done, subby.

<golfclap.gif>
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image 425x271]


Were it not for your image, I would've sworn that the bonsai tree one is the same as the one where Hillary Swank becomes Miyagi's protege.

Then again, I did watch the first couple episodes of Cobra Kai, and I recall the bonsai tree tie-in there.  Now I'm all confused and I feel like I should go put on the neon clothing with dramatic diagonal stripes.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Karate Kid | PART I | Drunk Miyagi "BONZAI"
Youtube njj7wgVmz_Y
 
jn1512
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Carell isn't method acting the next Despicable Me movie is he?
 
Lorenzo Von Matterhorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<golf clap>
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTY
 
Cajnik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Priceless?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone tell Daniel LaRusso?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have no green thumb so this would be me:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the 'sappy' tag is awesome
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thirded or whatever on HOTY. Sappy tag is a nice touch.
 
tjmull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-​n​ews/crime/stolen-bonsai-trees-mysterio​usly-returned-to-federal-way-museum/

Good news!
 
craig234
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sappy tag doesn't match the story, except as a bad pun.
 
