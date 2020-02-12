 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Now for your "funny funny, ha ha" news of the day in these COVID-19 times: Pranksters spark panic by pretending to spill virus on NYC subway (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, based on all the giggling I don't think anyone thought it was actually a virus, they just didn't want to get goop on their shoes.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it illegal to wear a hazmat suit in public just for fun?  Can you ride a subway in a suit with a canister marked with "toxic" symbols and not be arrested?  Asking for a friend...
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wouldn't worry too much about a viral outbreak in NYC. Mitochondria, on the other hand...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image 425x283]
I wouldn't worry too much about a viral outbreak in NYC. Mitochondria, on the other hand...


Well, I have heard that they are the powerhouse of the cell...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games till somebody coughs up a lung.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I don't know how she knew it was a joke, but she knew it was a joke the whole time."

Because not everybody is as stupid as everybody on Instagram.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It looks like soapy water. People might have been genuinely freaked out that somebody actually tried to clean the subway for once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
14,000 new cases

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image image 425x283]
I wouldn't worry too much about a viral outbreak in NYC. Mitochondria, on the other hand...


That game was... interesting.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: 14,000 new cases

[Fark user image image 450x506]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't this "yelling fire" levels of flagrantly illegal? Someone could have died in a stampede.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Isn't this "yelling fire" levels of flagrantly illegal? Someone could have died in a stampede.


If there'd been one, I'd agree. It's the classic scenario for the mid use of 1st amendment rights. If someone had been trampled to death or panicked & had a heart attack I'd consider them totally liable.

As it is? Just asshats.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Sim Tree: Isn't this "yelling fire" levels of flagrantly illegal? Someone could have died in a stampede.

If there'd been one, I'd agree. It's the classic scenario for the mid use of 1st amendment rights. If someone had been trampled to death or panicked & had a heart attack I'd consider them totally liable.

As it is? Just asshats.


*misuse @&#% autocorrect.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Is it illegal to wear a hazmat suit in public just for fun?  Can you ride a subway in a suit with a canister marked with "toxic" symbols and not be arrested?  Asking for a friend...


They are coveralls, not Hazmat suits. Maybe called something else where you live. Used for painting to protect clothes, etc. Police sometimes use them at crime scenes, that may make them seem more official.
 
Znuh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone who pulls these stunts should be required to spend an hour locked in a room with those suffering from it, and then spend two weeks in quarantine.
 
Harlee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn, still can't figure out the crop.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ha ha. Ho ho. It is to laugh. I hope they get crotch cancer.
 
Harlee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhhh, there it is.
 
Harlee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

OK, even better. I'll try to give a daily update graphic.
 
Wingus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chinese Spit
Youtube 00C4TIVdZEM
 
akula
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're not even wearing their masks correctly.

But on the other hand, if I were on a jury where someone who beat down one of these internet pranksters doing this shiat, I don't think I could ever vote to convict.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not as bad as the guy in the airport

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skozlaw: "I don't know how she knew it was a joke, but she knew it was a joke the whole time."

Because not everybody is as stupid as everybody on Instagram.


The cut of your jib...I like it.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Is it illegal to wear a hazmat suit in public just for fun?  Can you ride a subway in a suit with a canister marked with "toxic" symbols and not be arrested?  Asking for a friend...

They are coveralls, not Hazmat suits. Maybe called something else where you live. Used for painting to protect clothes, etc. Police sometimes use them at crime scenes, that may make them seem more official.


Depends on the materials too.  Polypropylene is cheap and only effective for protecting clothes from paint and other non-hazards, and would be Level D.  Tyvek is good for asbestos, and would be appropriate for Level C.  You have to start getting into the expensive fully encapsulated Tychem for Level A or sturdy full-body coveralls with a complete seal around the SCBA respirator for Level B HAZMAT protection (nothing under $700 for a singe Level A suit on Grainger).  For biological hazards, Class A or Class B would be required.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I don't know how she knew it was a joke, but she knew it was a joke the whole time."

.......because deadly toxins aren't transported by a couple idiots in half-assed hazmat suits, while being video taped, on a subway?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x1008]
Damn, still can't figure out the crop.


Oh no, Harlee. You can't provide true mortality rate information on Fark! You will be continuously called a liar.
/ have put true mortality rate info on park
// gots dogpiled and called a liar
/// tripple happy its MR declining nicely.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

