Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, over many a quaint and curious volume of forgotten lore--suddenly there came a tapping, as of someone rapping, telling me to post the writer's thread once more
15
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I amazed (I still choose to believe) my office by spontaneously reciting the first three stanzas of Poe's The Raven mid meeting the other day, in response to some other throwaway joke or something.  I work with a bunch of younger engineers, who are definitely from the internet generation and tend not to memorize much, as well as having the typical engineer's lack of interest in literature.  This worked to my advantage, mostly since they couldn't tell how badly I was butchering it. I think I got entire stanzas mixed up but I kept the meter going so they had no idea.

Some progress to report: ~8K on a side project that absorbed me completely for a week, and then I lost the thread of it.  I dunno if I'll go back to it, or if I can repurpose the strong start for some other idea if one comes along.  Also another few rejections came back from agent queries for a novel, although those were kind of heartening in that they weren't form letters, but actually written by human beings, which is another thing I choose to believe.

We're starting to set up for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology, as well.  Got an idea for a short story to stun the world with?  Now's the time to get started on it!
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can still recite Jabberwocky from memory after having learned it in middle school 37ish years ago.
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then I broke wind.  'Tis just wind said I and nothing more.  Surely just the wind at the back chamber door.

/ snert
 
gunshellmav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really warmed my heart to see this thread again. How we all doing with our creative processes??
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people ask what my husband does and I reply writer, they act like I've said insurance agent or Amway rep. Just silence. No "what does he write" or anything. It's weird. He could be James Patterson or some shiat for all they know.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red
Violets are purple
This poem sucks
Because it doesn't rhyme

Burma Shave
 
J Noble Daggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previously contributed to fark

Once upon a midnight dreary, before I twittered, weak and feary,
Over many a quaint and curious tidbit of faux news lore-
While I fretted, Putin's taping, anon sources claimed a tapping,
The evil black man who likes rapping, tapping at my tower floor.
"'Tis some traitor," I muttered, "tapping at my Tower floor-
         I'll declare a twitter war."

Ah, distinctly I remember it was that black Pretender;
Secret Muslim Kenyan offender sending spies outside my door.
Eagerly I wished the morrow;-vainly I had sought to borrow
From my golden toilets release of sorrow-sorrow for the lost par four-
For the rare and verdant hole 12 that on my course is par four
         Double boggied on that par four.

And the silken, sad, uncertain rustling of each golden curtain
Thrilled me-filled me with fantastic terrors never felt before;
So that now, to still the beating of my heart, I stood repeating
"'Tis some cyber bugs entreating spying at my chamber door-
Some cyber bugs entreating spying at my chamber door;-
         I'll declare a twitter war.

Flushing now his phone unstrapped; thumbs ready quickly rapped,
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped";
in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found.
For this fake news that he found in his mind it's really quite profound    
And so unfairly you came tapping, tapping at my Tower floor,
My private retreat from the poor, high upon my Tower floor
          That my Russians had thought secure.

Back into the chamber turning, hot wings left my sphincter burning,
Soon again I read about the tapping from breitbart like the time before.
"Whatif," said I, "whatif there is also spying at my Mar a Lago;
Let me see, then, where can I go, and avoid the spying that I deplore-
       Its as bad as Russia and those pissy whores!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In retrospect, rereading this headline, I'm imagining Professor Elemental standing outside my office door issuing some kind of strange chap-hop rap challenge to me.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are strange things done by this DC scum by the men who long for Gold
And the Westwing trails have their secret tails that would make your blood run cold
The FoxNews lights have seen queer sights but the queerest they ever did see
Was that night on the verge, of Stone's sentencing charge
when I obstructed justice for all to see
 
WhiskeyTango
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I gotta say is I'm excited that I've got a book coming out in October. Two full years after I finished writing it.
 
Uranus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTango: All I gotta say is I'm excited that I've got a book coming out in October. Two full years after I finished writing it.


spiffy!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wademh: There are strange things done by this DC scum by the men who long for Gold
And the Westwing trails have their secret tails that would make your blood run cold
The FoxNews lights have seen queer sights but the queerest they ever did see
Was that night on the verge, of Stone's sentencing charge
when I obstructed justice for all to see



Now Roger Stone was a crook it's known, trained in the Nixon administration
A dirty trickster at heart, he was ripe for the part to play in Trumps machinations
With Manafort and Flynn, he'd invite the Russians in, gin up stories of email
But they were all caught, powered connections for naught, all were going to jail

And then Trump was impeached, the power they seeked, at risk of a senate vote
A mustachioed man, overheard the plan, selling them out for an author's banknote
If Subpoenaed he'd go, it was a quid pro quo, even though Trump knew it wasn't corruption
For the Biden's they say, could get in the way, of Donald's thirst for his own re-election
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I haven't been chasing ravens or counting crows, I've been doing this instead.

And, in a week, I'll be pressing the LAUNCH button.

Princess World is a tabletop role-playing game of girls who rule.  Inspired by my daughter, written by me.

Please take a look!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/​1​706590045/princess-world
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm writing a story for the Halloween thread, inspired by this sculpture I made last Christmas:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So far, I have 4,400 words and I've just come to the weird part. It might have to be broken into chunks for the thread. I'll definitely submit it for the fiction anthology.
 
