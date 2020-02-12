 Skip to content
(Snopes)   How Cheech and Chong's Facebook timeline unwittingly exposed a network of deceptive niche dating websites tied to a company that wants to build NASA's new lunar module. NSFW   (snopes.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NASA's gonna need to purge those clowns.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: NASA's gonna need to purge those clowns.


I'm sure they will be fine after taking a position with space force!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well damn, someone got a bad case of investigative journalism all of a sudden.  I mean yeah it's Snopes, but that's usually about as hard as, "No FFS, that isn't true you mouthbreathing chucklefarks."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: NASA's gonna need to purge those clowns.


They're corrupt and tied to Ukraine; they'll be getting gold-plated cost-plus contacts.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline makes sense to me and that fact scares me.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains those. I couldn't figure out why i was getting all of these TNA pics when I was expecting THC.

/ Not that I'm complaining.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: sno man: NASA's gonna need to purge those clowns.

I'm sure they will be fine after taking a position with space force!


a position with a wide stance?

They have a lot of big plans, that seem to be largely funded so far with shady dating site memberships. I get there are a lot of desperate guys out there, but space toys are REALLY expensive. They haven't done more than fire an engine a couple of times (most recently the engine caught on fire), they can't be less than 2 or 3 years out for the wee Alpha launcher getting certified. The lander concept is a couple of orders of magnitude more complicated and pretty much just a sketch of the Apollo lander on a napkin. There aren't nearly enough dudes out there to fund all that.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOT MARTIAN GIRLS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO TALK YOU NOW!!  CLICK TO EXPERIENCE CHEST RENDING SEXY CHAT IN MINUTES!!

Me: ...click
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what now?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A NASA spokesman stated, categorically, "Dave's not here, man."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RocketDates.com?

They guarantee you'll blast off, or your money back
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ukraine shows up in the first paragraph. That place just can't stop farking with everything.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cool article, thanks Subby.

Side note, there used to be something called virtual credit card numbers that you could use for online purchases where you weren't sure you could trust the seller. You'd be able to set the expiration date and dollar limit yourself and it would charge to your credit card under these limits. Anyone know if such a thing still exists? Great for these "trial offer" scams to limit your exposure. They try to bill you for the second month and get declined.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: HOT MARTIAN GIRLS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO TALK YOU NOW!!  CLICK TO EXPERIENCE CHEST RENDING SEXY CHAT IN MINUTES!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [shootthemoon.jpg]


holy smokes...haven't heard or thought of this song in about 15 years and then boom:

Voodoo Glow Skull - Shoot the Moon
Youtube FgaFoYjG6tI
 
fivestringer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bogus Snopes article since it doesn't somehow implicate Trump.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JAYoung: A NASA spokesman stated, categorically, "Dave's not here, man."


CSB, (Well, SB),

My friend Dave had some sort of heart attack and died.  He wasn't even 45.  His sister called me to let me know.  Feeling really depressed about it all, I turned on the Simpsons for a laugh.  It was an episode freaking built around that Cheech and Chong routine.  They must have said "Dave's not here, man" 30 or more times.

/any other day I might've laughed
//that phrase still gets me
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: sno man: NASA's gonna need to purge those clowns.

I'm sure they will be fine after taking a position with space force!


Reverse cow girl?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This six degrees does not Kevin Bacon.  *ding*
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Cool article, thanks Subby.

Side note, there used to be something called virtual credit card numbers that you could use for online purchases where you weren't sure you could trust the seller. You'd be able to set the expiration date and dollar limit yourself and it would charge to your credit card under these limits. Anyone know if such a thing still exists? Great for these "trial offer" scams to limit your exposure. They try to bill you for the second month and get declined.


Yeah that still exists but it's usually a third party service you have to pay for. Looks like Citibank, CapitalOne, and BoA still offer virtual credit card numbers but not always on all accounts.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Niche dating sites?

Like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akya: Niche dating sites?

Like:
[Fark user image 379x133]?


No - weird dating sites.  You don't even want to know.  But some are safe for work if not sanity/refraining from spewing coffee on the monitor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, what?

That is one hell of a Mad Libs headline.

How [famous person or people]'s [social media type] unwittingly exposed a network of deceptive [type of website] tied to a company that wants to build [government agency]'s new [mode of transportation].

/didn't RTFA
 
PvtStash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA:
tied to a Silicon Valley space tycoon.


Look, that's some BS right there plain and simple, tell the fooking truth already

tied to a Silicon Valley space money tycoon.

That's right, it's only about the money, hand they don't give two fooks if that's from my space, your space, or outer space.
the real tycoon power they are is just bilking not so smart people out of their money.

And i can hardly imagine a better example than this.

I'm so gonna make the best rocket to mars, also i do these dating apps, and i also do this byte coin thing, and trade in these what ch ya call it stock things.

I'm a right pro at all the thigns things that people don;t really understand and unthinkingly throw money at.
I made some on that .com, well make some more on this .mars thingy.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All this really 'exposes' is that the vast bulk of us are not that bright, and the rest of us are not that moral.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Wait, what?

That is one hell of a Mad Libs headline.

How [famous person or people]'s [social media type] unwittingly exposed a network of deceptive [type of website] tied to a company that wants to build [government agency]'s new [mode of transportation].

/didn't RTFA


How the Betty White fan club's Tinder profile exposed a network of deceptive centenarian porn tied to a company that wants to build the bureau of land management's gyrocopter.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: akya: Niche dating sites?

Like:
[Fark user image 379x133]?

No - weird dating sites.  You don't even want to know.  But some are safe for work if not sanity/refraining from spewing coffee on the monitor.

[Fark user image 640x425]


Oh, That's good.  Because I'm going on a date with "MilkMaid69" next week.

/Just gotta pick up my overalls from the dry cleaner.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All that shiat just to say fake websites redirect to real websites and the owner of the fake websites get a commission if you buy something at the real website?
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: HOT MARTIAN GIRLS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO TALK YOU NOW!!  CLICK TO EXPERIENCE CHEST RENDING SEXY CHAT IN MINUTES!!

Me: ...click


Chest ... rending?
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Venture capitalist's portfolio includes an aerospace company and shady dating site scams, and definitely nothing else.

This means the aerospace company is guilty of dating site scams and NASA should give all their money to a company Bezos owns instead.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: .

Yeah that still exists but it's usually a third party service you have to pay for. Looks like Citibank, CapitalOne, and BoA still offer virtual credit card numbers but not always on all accounts.


There is also Affirm.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PvtStash: FTA:
tied to a Silicon Valley space tycoon.


Look, that's some BS right there plain and simple, tell the fooking truth already

tied to a Silicon Valley space money tycoon.

That's right, it's only about the money, hand they don't give two fooks if that's from my space, your space, or outer space.
the real tycoon power they are is just bilking not so smart people out of their money.

And i can hardly imagine a better example than this.

I'm so gonna make the best rocket to mars, also i do these dating apps, and i also do this byte coin thing, and trade in these what ch ya call it stock things.

I'm a right pro at all the thigns things that people don;t really understand and unthinkingly throw money at.
I made some on that .com, well make some more on this .mars thingy.


Nice word salad. 4.5
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shady dating websites? Hookers?
Or is shady dating site redundant?
Or are we talking lonely heart scam?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All sites should be required to have a TLDR. I'm not reading all that. Anyone got cliff notes?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: HOT MARTIAN GIRLS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO TALK YOU NOW!!  CLICK TO EXPERIENCE CHEST RENDING SEXY CHAT IN MINUTES!!

Me: ...click

Chest ... rending?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
