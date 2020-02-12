 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Workers killed in India denim factory had only one door to escape through, officials say, neglecting to add that it was at the top of a ladder stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard"   (mynews13.com) divider line
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triangl​e​_Shirtwaist_Factory_fire
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn job-killing regulations!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I made a bad.

Factory location checks out.
 
LewDux
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triangl​e​_Shirtwaist_Factory_fire


History didn't repeat itself, but it rhymes...
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triangl​e​_Shirtwaist_Factory_fire


Yup, that's why history class is important folks, we've already learned this lesson once, there should be no need to repeat the hard part. Yet, here we are again, along with every time a stupid business owner chains emergency doors shut to "prevent theft" or smoke breaks, etc.

/Found out that the emergency door from our stairwell didn't like having rock salt on the sill, had to donkey kick it and it still barely budged (6'3" 250 pounds)
//Was very glad that there wasn't a line of panicky people behind me
///This is why you don't only run drills when the weather is perfect out, also found that our diesel backup generator didn't have proper winterizing gear because we run weekly tests
 
Valiente
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The lowest price is the law: Doesn't pay for itself, you know.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Escape from an Indian factory?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The important thing here is these people died free and not as slaves to some union boss....
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, a libertarian paradise?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Many Americans don't care. They got their jeans for $17.87.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fire broke out Saturday in its two-story factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

It's got to be fake. Who works on a Saturday???
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: So, a libertarian paradise?


Doubtful. India loves its bureaucracy.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: The fire broke out Saturday in its two-story factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

It's got to be fake. Who works on a Saturday???


Joke I know, but the company I work for is based in India and most of my co-workers are from there and people typically work a 6 day work week, even in an educated well paying field like biotech.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm- what's the Hindi cognate of "Joe Hill"?
 
manhole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Damn job-killing regulations!


It appears that the lack or regulations opened up several positions. Sweat shops make the clothes y'all routinely buy, don't feign concern now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow, subby submitted headline is more accurate than snark.
 
