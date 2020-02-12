 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Canadian man who swam to U.S. island of Zug is released, allowed to take off ostensibly for great justice   (mynews13.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Detroit River, Great Lakes, Ontario, United States, Detroit, Canada, United Kingdom, War of 1812  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not mail the books?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Why not mail the books?


The US Postal Administration was probably worried that they would be set up the bomb.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh geeze boys! Someone set us up the bomb there, eh!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have preferred a Warcraft II reference, but I nostalgically chuckled non-the-less.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: SpaceyCat: Why not mail the books?

The US Postal Administration was probably worried that they would be set up the bomb.


Fark needs a "WHUT?" button.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he probably has little time to live. Zug Island is among one of the most environmentally polluted places in the USA. and the surrounding zip codes have the highest cancer rates in Michigan.
 
nudave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
81 years too early, though.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't care, had zug zug
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh-Kaay.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have no chance make your time.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You are right to be suspicious about someone who illegally crosses a border to get to Detroit.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
There's a hell of an accomplishment. You weren't good enough for Detroit.

Where do you go from there?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: There's a hell of an accomplishment. You weren't good enough for Detroit.

Where do you go from there?


Canada, apparently.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He must have been extremely desperate, or delusional, to swim to Zug Island.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is Belle Isle just upstream, and it is a shorter swim from Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A) this is NOT Zug Island & B) this is for misfit toys only!
Take your religious propaganda back to - wait, what? - Canuckistan?
Is it opposite day or sumpin'?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: He must have been extremely desperate, or delusional, to swim to Zug Island.

[Fark user image 348x145]

There is Belle Isle just upstream, and it is a shorter swim from Canada.

[Fark user image 276x183]


He might have been trying for Bell Isle and the current carried him downstream.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

McGrits: [Fark user image 425x263] [View Full Size image _x_]

/don't care, had zug zug


Love. ZUG ZUG. All right, zug zug.
 
huntercr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/CATS does not approve of your river crossing shenanigans
 
Uzzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe he just wanted some stinky meat...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rene ala Carte: He must have been extremely desperate, or delusional, to swim to Zug Island.

[Fark user image 348x145]

There is Belle Isle just upstream, and it is a shorter swim from Canada.

[Fark user image 276x183]

He might have been trying for Bell Isle and the current carried him downstream.


Just stay in the river until Grosse Ile.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't believe that person is right in the head.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read a book titled Zug Island.  I do not want to go there.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sagajllo said he had followed his religious faith and made books in silk bags

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Why not mail the books?


If you read the article you'd realize that the guy is not exactly a linear thinker.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn, that's some pretty real estate right there.
 
Byno
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: [Fark user image 450x1161]


I came here not knowing I was looking for this, but am leaving satisfied.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zug Island, just south of Detroit

He should have taken the midnight train going anywhere.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its so polluted the water won't freeze in that area.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

allthesametome: toraque: SpaceyCat: Why not mail the books?

The US Postal Administration was probably worried that they would be set up the bomb.

Fark needs a "WHUT?" button.


"What you need doing?"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: [Fark user image image 299x269]


Jotax!

Zoobu!

/zugzug is orc in the same way 'kree' is Jaffan, right?
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"He is not a dangerous individual," defense attorney Benton Martin said.
Sagajllo said he had followed his religious faith and made books in silk bags.
"Four of the recipients were in the United States, and I believed they needed to be delivered before Christmas.

Perfectly normal, folks. Nothing to see here.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Zug...hehe...I got that reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait...Zug?  Cockeyed?  Whatever...same thing.
 
