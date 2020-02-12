 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Man accused of subway stabbing says victims were aliens, strengthening his insanity defense and ensuring E.T. is going to stay the hell away from us for the foreseeable future   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Woman, John Lee Cowell, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland, California, San Francisco Bay, killing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson  
391 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 4:42 PM



lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this defense works, Trump will use it for his next impeachment.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i shot a guy once cause i thought he was a deer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
???? Because their aliens that makes it ok? Wut?
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: If this defense works, Trump will use it for his next impeachment.


You sound more deranged than the stabber is.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said Cowell pulled a hood over his head and put on sunglasses just before the attack. He also allegedly discarded his backpack and clothing in the station's parking lot to avoid arrest. He was taken into custody a day later at BART's Pleasant Hill Station.


He knew exactly what he was doing
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met some people on public transit that made me wonder.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be interesting to see what kind of criminal record this guy built up before he finally killed somebody. It probably is pretty impressive.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During his testimony Tuesday, he said he has a history of mental illness and heard voices in his head. But he could not remember what those voices told him.

Thanks,Reagan.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone try on his sunglasses?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Did anyone try on his sunglasses?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ET already has all of Chuck Berry's extant catalogue. He has no other evidence of intelligent life down here.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake, Internet...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did TFA indicate to which compass point he had directed his stabbing?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: For fark's sake, Internet...


[Fark user image image 389x538]


It's part of the FBI's subliminal messages to you as a Manchurian candidate.
Did you not get the memo?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are any aliens reading this that look like Natasha Henstridge, I just want you to know that I personally welcome you.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If your name is Natasha Henstridge and you're reading this, I personally welcome you as well. Always smart to cover your bases.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He ran out of bubble gum

/sunglasses joke was already made damn it
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: If this defense works, Trump will use it for his next impeachment.


Democrats may use it as the basis for their next impeachment.
 
Tman144
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Naido: Did anyone try on his sunglasses?

[Fark user image image 480x203]


OBEY
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morning Horsefarts [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i shot a guy once cause i thought he was a deer.


Found Dick Cheney's account.
 
