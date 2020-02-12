 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Ford to recall a quarter of a million vehicles. Hopefully soon, because the suspension is killing people   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Front wheel drive vehicles, Ford Flex, Lincoln MKS, Automobile, Lincoln MKT, United States, Ford D3 platform, Oakville Assembly  
•       •       •

867 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 9:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please let it be 2008 f150's
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ha!

Oh
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to be a driver like you, then I took a MacPherson strut to the knee.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, and then they went and made the control arms on the F150 out of aluminum so they would tear off in an accident to increase safety. Nothing screams safely like wheels being torn off!
Seriously. Look it up.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I used to be a driver like you, then I took a MacPherson strut to the knee.


Unfortunately, you were still driving at the time...
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles. "
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles...

Ya know, I think this just might be a possibility.

*facepalm*
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am Jack's complete lack of surprise
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And yet there is a political party bent on deregulation. If they succeed, look forward to more of this.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I used to be a driver like you, then I took a MacPherson strut to the knee.


Ah, MacPherson struts, I remember coming off a motorway having just realised it was my exit while doing 90 mph in the outside lane. The exit was a two lane slalom S bend with traffic lights at the end. With 6 of us in a 4 seater compact (Vauxhall Nova SR).
We nearly touched the Armco on both sides but we stopped at the red light in one piece. My mate Paul sitting in the front passenger seat was speechless. Gawd bless Mr McPherson.

/SR stood for small and red.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1funguy: Please let it be 2008 f150's


Like there's a 2008 Ford still on the road.  :D

I kid, I kid.  I grew up in a Ford family and now drive a Toyota.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shocking they recall this, but they let their (eventually) admittedly defective transmissions in Feitas and Focus be pushed into production for years even so much as saying it's ok if your car slips out of gear on the highway, simply pull over and put it in park and drive again..
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

styckx: Shocking they recall this, but they let their (eventually) admittedly defective transmissions in Feitas and Focus be pushed into production for years even so much as saying it's ok if your car slips out of gear on the highway, simply pull over and put it in park and drive again..


Have you tried turning it off and on again?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The recall covers the...Taurus police car"
Fark user imageView Full Size
My pukemobile feels snarky today
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

apathy2673: "The recall covers the...Taurus police car"
[Fark user image image 850x637]My pukemobile feels snarky today


It's got a cop motor, a four hundred and forty cubic inch plant. It's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters, so it'll run good on regular gas.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd still buy Ford, just out of spite from the Stupid Chevy "real people" commercials.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

apathy2673: My pukemobile feels snarky today


Sounds like a Crown Sick
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I'd still buy Ford, just out of spite from the Stupid Chevy "real people" commercials.


You could do the spite AND yourself a favor by buying a Toyota.
 
Znuh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guess the one thing they couldn't achieve was.....the suspension....of disbelief.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

apathy2673: "The recall covers the...Taurus police car"
[Fark user image 850x637]My pukemobile feels snarky today


Um... that car will get you shot in some neighborhoods. In others, it will get your boots licked.
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ford drivers be like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keys dude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My 2011 Ford Fusion was recalled last year for a faulty passenger airbag, so I got it replaced at the dealership. Then I got another notice the new one was recalled too. I called and asked if I have to get it replaced again. They said no, unless you get into a crash and the new one doesn't work.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I'd still buy Ford, just out of spite from the Stupid Chevy "real people" commercials.


Mahk approves


If "Real People" Commercials were Real Life - CHEVY Millennials
Youtube 15iLHlJPp_0
 
caljar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, more people have been killed and maimed by Ikea bookshelves than these vehicle.  Not exactly a huge safety problem.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report