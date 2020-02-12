 Skip to content
International House of Roaches 'investigating' after viral video shows pancake infestation
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An inspection done the day after the video was posted to Facebook found no roaches

That's because you inspected when they were all sleeping.
Come back later.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love diners.  Love my pancakes.  But I don't think I've ever been in an IHOP.  So many decent diners and IHOP even here in a flyover state has a shiat reputation for cleanliness.

If no independent diner around, will just do a Denny's.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought they were called IHOB now.

the "B" is for rat infestation.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i will never eat there....because i live over 2600 miles away the odds are really really small.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.


Well, that's the best time to eat there, after they've cleaned it up.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: UberDave: CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.

Well, that's the best time to eat there, after they've cleaned it up.


That was the prevailing thought at the time.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i will never eat there....because i live over 2600 miles away the odds are really really small.


If you end up in Renton, WA, you farked up along the way in life.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's BS. There are always health code violations.  Few actual in use kitchens could get no violations during a snap inspection.   They may be minor and easily fixed but there is almost always something unless they were just recently inspected.
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I thought they were called IHOB now.

the "B" is for rat infestation.


Still, could B worse....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh no better not "NOT" Fark then........they are all over it w/out the lights on!!!!!

I have an IHOP 40 miles from me I've eaten there once.........I can make better at home!!!!!  No roaches here at all, just the ones on the net...!!!!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I live in Western Washington and have never seen a roach around here.  I don't know how a restaurant around here would get an infestation.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: UberDave: CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.

Well, that's the best time to eat there, after they've cleaned it up.


So now instead of rat droppings, your food is full of rat poison, and the atmosphere has a lovely fumigation smell.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: Dangerous_sociopath: I thought they were called IHOB now.

the "B" is for rat infestation.

Still, could B worse....

[Fark user image image 850x1275]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.


Does this Kung Pao chicken taste like pumpkin pie to you?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: Ker_Thwap: UberDave: CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.

Well, that's the best time to eat there, after they've cleaned it up.

So now instead of rat droppings, your food is full of rat poison, and the atmosphere has a lovely fumigation smell.


Before my kids come to visit, I rush around cleaning the house, because nothing says love like the smell of industrial grade cleaning products.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: I live in Western Washington and have never seen a roach around here.  I don't know how a restaurant around here would get an infestation.


Newcomers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: Ker_Thwap: UberDave: CSB: When I lived in Shreveport, the most popular Chinese buffet in town was shut down over a rat infestation.  The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.  The place shut down immediately.  There were jokes about it on the local radio station.  For two weeks there was a giant tent over the place.  The opened under the same ownership and on the first day of the re-opening the wait line was out the door.

Well, that's the best time to eat there, after they've cleaned it up.

That was the prevailing thought at the time.


Well, sure..............and FRESH rat!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: The rats had somehow set off the motion alarms in the middle of the night and the responding officers reported there being rats everywhere that didn't even run when they shined their lights in the windows.

Rats with no fear ... yeah, you don't want that. Ever.
 
manhole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aramark ships roach-laden boxes to restaurants they want "out of the way" while negotiating monopoly contracts. Just sayin'.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

manhole: Aramark ships roach-laden boxes to restaurants they want "out of the way" while negotiating monopoly contracts. Just sayin'.


That's a bold amount of slander to drop without any more info...
 
