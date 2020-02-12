 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Motorist feels the locust apocalypse in Africa as they swarm his vehicle leaving him to barely escape with his life (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escape with his life?  Is it the locust swarm that kills or the resurrected mummy who released the swarm?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OK so some person drove thru a cloud of bugs. Wow, what a story. I once did that passing thru Arkansas on my motorcycle at dusk. Had to scrub my fairing with dish detergent at the next Stuckey's. The real problem though is if you hit a bird at like 75mph. I did once. Damn near took my head off. Got blood on my jacket.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, honk the horn. That'll scare them away from your car...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You could just feel the terror!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

manhole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Africa's going to need more food now, to make more people, who need more food.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh, he'll miss the pain down in Africa soon enough.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that was stupid
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just eat the grasshoppers and the plague turns into a feast.

/I wonder if the roads get hazardous like the lake bugs up in Michigani, it is a lack of friction thing as you run them over
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The UN has asked for £59million in immediate aid, with the US releasing £620,000 and the EU £845,000.

"What's that? You need a dollar for a sammich? Tell you what - here's a penny. Buy yourself something nice."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Harrowing video.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh the huge manatee.
Ok, maybe the swarms are really bad, but that vid is just meh.
The cows flying was cute tho, like in "Twister".
Spray them with KJiZZ.
 
