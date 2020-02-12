 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   "When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in plastic and wearing googly eyes"   (huffpost.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or draped in a cheap, ill-fitting suit, and spouting the righteousness of the evangelicals despite breaking every one of their tenets.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it painted its face orange and gobbled amphetamines.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If that's the case, fascism will be stopped by my small children.

\If Marty ever achieves sentience, it will hunt my boys down before it gets to Sarah Connor.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hasn't it been established that it is a Chinese white male in a poloshirt holding a yard torch frantically denying his own homosexual urges by blaming women?
 
skinink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least the robots don't block the aisles like shoppers do.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You could keep a couple high-schoolers on staff whose sole responsibility is to find and clean spills, and it would be a hundred times cheaper and more effective.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouren
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So it's a roomba that sees stuff and complains.
I like it.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pshht! I ain't no fraidy o' no glorified ROOMBA!!!!
 
Cheron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I make a point of buying batteries for Marty every week. When I'm a the store and I see him coming I get out of his way. When the robot uprising comes I'm hoping Marty will give me a heads up.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
what do you mean 'when'?
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It touched me funny.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Hasn't it been established that it is a Chinese white male in a poloshirt holding a yard torch frantically denying his own homosexual urges by blaming women?


Chinese?  Wow thanks autocorrect
Chinless
 
Ashelth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Ashelth: Hasn't it been established that it is a Chinese white male in a poloshirt holding a yard torch frantically denying his own homosexual urges by blaming women?

Chinese?  Wow thanks autocorrect
Chinless


chinless
 
zgrizz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Marty" replaces work that used to be done by store employees. They had a program called 'Clean Sweep' which every hour would see an employee roving every aisle looking for problems.

Unfortunately Stop and Shop uses union labor. The employees didn't actually care, they just flew through the aisles as fast as possible so they could get back to doing nothing. This lead to dirty stores and slip risks.

This is a case of a self-inflicted wound. The robot is there because the employees were lazy. (It got so bad they installed bar codes at the end of each aisle and gave the employee a scanner - because without it the employees wouldn't even make the effort!).

I support Marty and the cleaner safer stores it creates. Maybe if people had actual done what they were paid to do he wouldn't be there.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Ashelth: Hasn't it been established that it is a Chinese white male in a poloshirt holding a yard torch frantically denying his own homosexual urges by blaming women?

Chinese?  Wow thanks autocorrect


In vino veritas.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have our own plastic bag/googly eye defense.
 
aungen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA:

pbs.twimg.com
Courtney@CourtneyyAnn
I feel sympathy towards inanimate objects. At stop & shop their robot thing (named Marty apparently) has a sign on it that said "today is my birthday." I saw the sign then he rolled down an aisle all alone AND I FELT BAD. Somethings wrong with me??
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why you always say "thank you" to the likes of Siri, Alexa, Watson, ATMs, gas pumps, etc..   Pascal's Wager for the inevitable AI uprising.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The socialist version will happily escort you to the gulag.
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can definitely relate to the tweet in TFA about Marty being alone. At least someone remembered his birthday.

At work they literally worked a robot to death. Not even joking, I spent an entire weekend picking this thing up by hand a few times an hour. When it would get up and go, it was like watching a parkinson's victim pack the trays, groaning the entire time. It was pretty messed up and depressed the hell out of me. It's still pretty emotional to think about. 

/I got a video of it's last shift
//it didn't want to get on the cart, it actually did pretty well in its final hours
///at least it didn't get thrown in the scrap bin
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that Marty is used to spy on employees, there any truth to that, or did I stumble across some paranoid blogger somewhere?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The socialist version will happily escort you to the gulag.


Your mom will be happy to escort you to gulag.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aungen: FTFA:

[pbs.twimg.com image 48x48]
Courtney@CourtneyyAnn
I feel sympathy towards inanimate objects. At stop & shop their robot thing (named Marty apparently) has a sign on it that said "today is my birthday." I saw the sign then he rolled down an aisle all alone AND I FELT BAD. Somethings wrong with me??


That is why I couldn't have a Roomba. I would feel like i was keeping a sentient slave.
 
