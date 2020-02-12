 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PBS)   Northern Ireland just held its first same-sex marriage between two young, attractive lesbians who -- hey, where'd everybody go?   (pbs.org) divider line
56
    More: Giggity, Sinn Fin, Northern Ireland, Marriage, Belfast, United Kingdom, Social Democratic and Labour Party, Northern Ireland Assembly, Same-sex marriage  
•       •       •

2128 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 12:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?


I honestly thought that Belfast Kiss meant to headbutt someone. For real.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?

I honestly thought that Belfast Kiss meant to headbutt someone. For real.


Not that it's incongruous with your statement, mind.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?


Ye mean the little man in a boat [wee fella in a coracle]?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one attractive lesbian, at least.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they served Bushmill's
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bonnie, bonnie banks o' Lich LaBlonde.

- I took the low road.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish hot.

/Irish
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 659x397]


Awwwwww.  It just got awfully dusty in here.

I hope they have a long and happy life together.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even crazier one is Catholic and the other is Protestant.

Naah, just kidding.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/username checks out
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?


In order to kiss the Blarney Stone from Northern Ireland you have to get through the Irish Backstop.

/That's gonna take a lot of lube.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!


Do you smell toast?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I bet they served Bushmill's


Just here to say that Bushmills 'Black Bush' is one of my more favorite whiskeys (not so much the red label one though).
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?

I honestly thought that Belfast Kiss meant to headbutt someone. For real.


No, that is a Glasgow kiss.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to turn into Irish Hot, lesbians, and/or a redhead thread?

/bookmarked
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't click---probably gingers
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the end of world as we know it, and I feel fine.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are both a rough late 20's (although I wouldn't refuse either).
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?


Seconded. All in favour?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Even crazier one is Catholic and the other is Protestant.

Naah, just kidding.


The Orange and the Green - Lyrics
Youtube cTouKoOV80g
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: uttertosh: harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?

I honestly thought that Belfast Kiss meant to headbutt someone. For real.

No, that is a Glasgow kiss.


That's what I'd heard it as.  Didn't know if it was one of those terms that could be applied geographically.  (Glasgow Kiss, Belfast Kiss, Millwall Kiss, and so on...)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?


Not sure.  From reading the papers in the '70s and '80s, I thought all Northern Irish cities were prefaced by "War-torn", as in "war-torn Belfast", "war-torn Londonderry" and so on
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
U.K. lawmakers acted while Northern Ireland's regional assembly and government were suspended amid a feud

So it's still the U.K.'s version of Alabama, and public sentiment in NI has not changed at all, they just had "muh state's rights!" kicked over while they weren't looking.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks, Brexit
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm fine as long as they are the Orange Irish,
becasue I still don't like Catholics
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Real life attractive lesbians (attractive to straight men, that is) are like unicorns and Eskimos.  They're real, but you're not likely the to ever see them in your lifetime.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They are both a rough late 20's (although I wouldn't refuse either).


They're Irish. Until the Celtic Tiger, Ireland had had no significant immigration to stir up the gene pool since the 17th century. It shows.

/Irish
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's good that Northern Ireland is finally joining the modern world in matters of marriage equality.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Real life attractive lesbians (attractive to straight men, that is) are like unicorns and Eskimos.  They're real, but you're not likely the to ever see them in your lifetime.


I worked for an airline so I knew a few lipstick lesbians.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does Carrickfergus sound like something that would happen on this couple's honeymoon?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gbv23: I'm fine as long as they are the Orange Irish,
becasue I still don't like Catholics


It's refreshing to see sectarianism expressed so openly. Most people would be too ashamed to admit to that degree of bigotry.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!

[Fark user image image 200x382]

/username checks out


They need to do way insain2 farker> who kill thier comennts, becuse these comennts cant frigth back?

/caught sayof
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: HighlanderRPI: Insain2: Ewwwwww I'll always say!!!!s


To the first Google x another Google I'm so straight and don't even try to think on a curve so that will always gross me out!!!!!!

Kinda like having your body crawling w/roaches and sylphils!!!!!![Fark user image 225x225]

All yours now.........had the roaches but never the other & wasn't trying for that either!!

[Fark user image image 200x382]

/username checks out

They need to do way insain2 farker> who kill thier comennts, becuse these comennts cant frigth back?

/caught sayof


Amen, brother.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: U.K. lawmakers acted while Northern Ireland's regional assembly and government were suspended amid a feud

So it's still the U.K.'s version of Alabama, and public sentiment in NI has not changed at all, they just had "muh state's rights!" kicked over while they weren't looking.


So, they're REALLY into the Backstop.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I wish I was in... Carrickfergus..." ♪
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: gbv23: I'm fine as long as they are the Orange Irish,
becasue I still don't like Catholics

It's refreshing to see sectarianism expressed so openly. Most people would be too ashamed to admit to that degree of bigotry.


Such bigotry could blow up in his face.

/descendant of Irish Catholics
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?

Not sure.  From reading the papers in the '70s and '80s, I thought all Northern Irish cities were prefaced by "War-torn", as in "war-torn Belfast", "war-torn Londonderry" and so on


They were.  From the 1960's to the 1990's, Northern Ireland had more terrorist activity than anywhere else in Europe.  That all changed with the Good Friday Agreement, in which the various militant groups finally agreed to give up their weapons and work toward peace.

Unfortunately, many of the tensions that originally made it a hotbed of terrorism are still there, and the U.K. government's single-minded focus on Brexit has only made things worse.  Fortunately, at least for now, while some splinter groups would be happy to return to the days of violence, they don't enjoy the broad public support that they used to.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dammit, if you want something done right around here ...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: uttertosh: harleyquinnical: How soon before "Belfast kiss" becomes a slang term for lesbian sex as one woman gives the other a kiss on her blarney stone?

I honestly thought that Belfast Kiss meant to headbutt someone. For real.

No, that is a Glasgow kiss.


*heidslap* Aye, y'urnae wrang. -1 Irn-Bru points tae me, ya bass. ;)
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When you discover on F'book that your first girlfriend plays for the other team.

liveabout.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: When you discover on F'book that your first girlfriend plays for the other team.

[liveabout.com image 768x512]


Jesus, sorry that's so large (not what she said).
 
uttertosh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gbv23: I'm fine as long as they are the Orange Irish,
becasue I still don't like Catholics


I heard that U2 were looking to replace their guitarist. Is this your application?!?
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report