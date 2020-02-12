 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seventy-four cats rescued from 'hoarding' situation. As we all know, illegally hoarding cats represents a threat to the free and fair exchange of goods and services in our cat based economy   (kiro7.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's actually how we got our last cat.

She was living in the shed when we moved into our new place. She was very wary, but far from feral. We had three cats already, and we were going to take her to a shelter with winter coming. The difficulty was the local NBC anchor was apparently a crazy cat lady, and had over 250 cats at her home. That doesn't count the ones that were dead in the stacks of cages.

The shelters in the area were swamped. So, we got her checked by a vet, and by the time the shelters were clear...well, she was my girl by then, and my wife and I knew she wasn't going anywhere. She was a very prim and proper girl, politer than most, and grateful to be inside. That she adopted me when I was coming out of surgery helped me deal with being cooped up, and she was a dear.

So, Crazy Cat Ladies can lead to good adoptions too, I suppose.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
74 cats in one house? I bet you could smell that home from space.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well I think we should go back to the gold cat standard.  RON PERSIAN!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In a related story, 74 cats in a herding situation were found to be highly irritated but in good health otherwise.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a fine line between a rescuer and a cat burglar.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mew
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would someone have 74 cats?

Because 75 would be stupid.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OK I lolled, subby
 
KaiZas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somebody won big.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoFaWh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On Youtube, some of the videos posted by "Cat Man Chris" document the rescue of about forty cats from the home of a deceased cat-lady/hoarder. Such mass rescue operations are not as easy as it may sound!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: 74 cats in one house? I bet you could smell that home from space.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes...  Yes, You could.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: 74 cats in one house? I bet you could smell that home from space.


Judge : <gavel> Time Served.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The final Boss of the Internet.
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: 74 cats in one house? I bet you could smell that home from space.


unless you taught them to use the toilet.
CityKitty - the best 20 bucks I ever spent. going on 11 years without a litter box.
 
Milk D
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ar393: CityKitty - the best 20 bucks I ever spent. going on 11 years without a litter box.


How long until they were trained?  did you still need to have a litter box?  Guessing it wouldn't work for my 11 year old cat.
 
hi13760
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*Men are good and wholesome*


/ This should trigger the cat ladies of Fark
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yellow Beard: 74 cats in one house? I bet you could smell that home from space.


media.comicbook.comView Full Size
 
