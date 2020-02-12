 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   An in-depth, 1500+ word investigation into some guy who keeps reappearing on Tinder even after users swipe left. It's not news, It's The Atlantic   (theatlantic.com) divider line
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a folder on my phone for screenshots of plastic surgery disasters. I simply do not know how people can be so unaware of how bad they look in their profile pictures.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got love how prostitution is illegal  ANDthis is a thing simultaneously.
Humanity, we cry even while being sexed with a diamond cock.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article by Kaitlyn Tiffany.

The perfect name to sum up the Tinder Generation.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: being sexed with a diamond cock.


That sounds uncomfortable
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: being sexed with a diamond cock.

That sounds uncomfortable


Seek
Chris Rock.
Never scared
Satisfying  women
Mature obviously
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He deletes and reinstalls the app every 2 weeks, that's why he keeps showing up, because software is stupid and it thinks he is a new user every single time.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jesus that was vapid "journalism".
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe they should report on Ryan Reynolds' neat lifehacks.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Got love how prostitution is illegal  ANDthis is a thing simultaneously.
Humanity, we cry even while being sexed with a diamond cock.


This nation has a real swell Puritanical underbelly.

/usa's first mistake was allowing those freaks on our shores
//europe kicked them tf out for a good reason
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Tinder legend, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone sounds desperate if they seem him once a month 15 times... Just sayin'

/Maybe the problem is you
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because of course someone who games the system to spam people who already said no works in marketing.
 
