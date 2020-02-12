 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Concert sold out? Why are many tickets are gone before the public can buy them?
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F**k scalpers.
Big name acts should Dutch-auction all of their tickets. They could do it in tranches, even. If Tommy Douchebag is willing to spend $12,000 for a pair of front row seats to impress his girlfriend, the band should be pocketing that cash, not some sleazefark scalping company.

If you can only afford $50 for the ticket, then wait until they reach $50. If they sell out before, too bad.

The ticketing/scalping industry has gone fron a nuisance when I was young to a full-fledged, industrial scale rip-off phenomenon.

When I was in high school, you had to stand in line at a Ticketbastard outlet. Employees there manipulated the system, printing tickets for themselves before allowing people in line to buy. That sucked, but that meant the first person in line got 8th row instead of first. The fee was about 10-15% of face (like $2 on an $18 ticket), and we were grumpy about that.

Now tickets are $75-250 with a $30-300 fee. And they disappear in seconds (or less). Then 3/4 of the inventory shows up on StubHub or whatever bullshiat site about 10 seconds later; that $105 face+fee nosebleed is now $190 to $250, and anything better requires a mortgage.

I know I'm an old man yelling at a cloud, but Jesus, this has gotten to be utterly stupid.
 
groppet
1 hour ago  

And we are done here, get the lights please.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A good chunk of "scalped" tickets come directly from the venue-or the act itself.

Easy way to get $500 for a "$50 ticket". And you can collect and blame "scalpers".
 
AppleOptionEsc
58 minutes ago  

That's alot of words to say "fark Ticketmaster/StubHub". So I guess I will just agree with you. Heck, even my podunk town for city concerts have a rule for 4 tickets per buyer max, unless there is a group function. But if the paycheck clears, I doubt anyone would care.
 
fernt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When Barry Diller, one of the most evil people in Hollywood, bought Ticketmaster way back when I knew it was game over.

He is evil, Ticketmaster is evil, and the system is screwed on purpose. Artists try to avoid it the best they can with fan lists and such, but the evil wins out.
 
Thunderboy
55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Then 3/4 of the inventory shows up on StubHub or whatever bullshiat site about 10 seconds later; that $105 face+fee nosebleed is now $190 to $250, and anything better requires a mortgage.


I'll just add "Ticketmaster Official Platinum seats" to this otherwise thorough post. Fark those assholes.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The irony of Ticketmaster whining about ticket speculation fraud is amusing. "We don't speculate - we strong-arm."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Futures markets are fraud?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I don't particularly care for his style of music but I have all the respect in the world for Garth Brooks. All the tickets for his shows are the same reasonable price and seat selections are random. The front row is filled with fans taken from the nose bleeds right before the show starts. He keeps booking shows in the same city as long they keep selling out. He did 11 shows in Minneapolis. If want to see you can and you won't have to pay some ticket broker a ridiculous mark up. He really seems to care that his fans get to see his shows will sticking to the scumbags at the same time.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ticketmaster calls it "fraud."

And if anyone knows about fraud, it is Ticketmaster
 
R2112
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not a big fan of Garth Brooks music but at least he's trying something...

Brooks has decided to launch a war on ticket scalpers with both his words and actions. It simply isn't enough to say how he feels because of how big the scalpers or 'brokers' industry has become. On his current tour Brooks has been offering tickets for $75 a seat, and if tickets sell quickly he adds more shows to the city.
By doing this he effectively saturates the market and makes it so that any fan who wants a ticket can get in the doors at face value.

https://countryrebel.com/blogs/videos​/​74759363-garth-brooks-declares-war-on-​ticket-scalpers/
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've  gone to the Trans Siberian Orchestra concert several times. A few years ago I got an email inviting me to the fan presale. I hopped on Ticketmaster just as soon as the sale went active. Figured with presale and getting on right as seats went up, I'd get good seats. Best I could get was row H. Not nearly as good as I got the previous year. I figured they .just have just gone that quick, so I bought my tickets. Out of curiosity, I checked the next day when the public sale opened up. Row B popped right up. Why the shiat do they offer a fan presales with worse seats than the public sale?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
too many verbs in headline.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sad part is this would be so easy to avoid. Just make the first week or 2  of ticket sales "venue box office only"
 
Irascible
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I took a lesson from Wargames and refuse to play along.

Granted, me and my friends are in the minority on this but, regardless of what TicketMaster or StubHub says, the impossibility to purchase face value tickets on day of sale forced a stop on going to concerts. This holds true for any event those bastards have their claws in.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It almost sounds like it's fraud," said Debby Dent, who's seen the Stones twice. "They're selling something they don't have that they're hoping to give to you later. You're buying something that isn't even there yet."


Yup.  happened to me.  U2's 2015 tour.  I forget which site it was, it was not TM or Stubhub, but perhaps VividSeats?  either way one of the biggies.  the seat map had the stage at one end of the arena and I "bought" tickets at the other end.  then about 2-3 weeks later, they emailed me, "uh.....sorry....we screwed up.  your seats are in fact where the stage will be, sssssssssssssssssssoooo......we can't fulfill your order, but we can offer you other seats."  i wasn't mad per se, i still ended up with good seats but yeah.  they sold me something they didn't have, and only after i guess they reconfirmed the stage setup, did they realize they sold two whole sections that were part of the stage setup.

/'hurf durf durf, your biggest mistake was paying to see U2, ricky...."
 
Irascible
45 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Sad part is this would be so easy to avoid. Just make the first week or 2  of ticket sales "venue box office only"


This.
 
Shub-Niggurath's Supernumerary Tentacle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never was much of a concertgoer, but the wife and I did want to attend a particular stage play at what passes for a premier playhouse around here. Within 24 hours of the tickets going up, 90% were gone (including every single one of the wheelchair-accessible slots, which is what I needed one of), and what was left was single nosebleed seats - no adjacent pairs, just singles. Who goes to see a play alone?

I didn't even bother checking prices. I just heaved a world-weary sigh and closed the browser. Guess I'll wait for the film adaptation to show up on Netflix.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want to say alot but the more I typed it out the more I would have to defend past choices/actions.

Suffice to say I miss hard copies.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I don't particularly care for his style of music but I have all the respect in the world for Garth Brooks. All the tickets for his shows are the same reasonable price and seat selections are random. The front row is filled with fans taken from the nose bleeds right before the show starts. He keeps booking shows in the same city as long they keep selling out. He did 11 shows in Minneapolis. If want to see you can and you won't have to pay some ticket broker a ridiculous mark up. He really seems to care that his fans get to see his shows will sticking to the scumbags at the same time.


Had a friend who was the merch guy for him for a while. He's also pretty easy to work with.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TickMaster sells the tickets to their own resell site.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ticketmasters game early on was to "guarantee the artist the venue is sold out, then they are responsible for filling the seats.  In the early days, before them, people were complaining other venues were hiring homeless people to buy tickets, but TMs business model effectively cut them out. I'm waxing nostalgic for camping out for tickets, but scumbags like this poisoned the well..
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Ticketmaster calls it "fraud."

And if anyone knows about fraud, it is Ticketmaster


Perhaps we need some kind of Gatekeeper to prevent said Fraud?
 
Meez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because of Mike Damone ?
 
Cheron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny how when I bought tickets in Europe the Ticketmaster fees came to €2.50 for the whole order not even per ticket. I wonder why it can't be done here.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ticket prices are stupid, and around here, going to a live show sucks.
It's like people are there to be seen, not to enjoy the music, so you always have some chuckle fark in your ear asking his buddy if Roger Waters is playing a bass or guitar. Or being so drunk all they can do is scream 'wooooo' at top volume.
Or I loved the Black Sabbath show where the guy behind me kept hitting me with his sweaty hair while head banging.

Sabaton is live streaming their shows, I hope other bands start doing the same.
 
Carthax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Ticketmaster calls it "fraud."

And if anyone knows about fraud, it is Ticketmaster

Perhaps we need some kind of Gatekeeper to prevent said Fraud?


...like some kind of master of ticketing?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cheron: Funny how when I bought tickets in Europe the Ticketmaster fees came to €2.50 for the whole order not even per ticket. I wonder why it can't be done here.


Regulations
 
jgilb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cheron: Funny how when I bought tickets in Europe the Ticketmaster fees came to €2.50 for the whole order not even per ticket. I wonder why it can't be done here.


It's called unfettered capitalism and we have been told to worship it and just to bend over and smile before they go in dry.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The root of the problem is that the face value of the tickets is far below its actual value. If they figured out what they're actually worth and sold them initially at that price then there wouldn't be a huge profit to be made on secondary markets.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Irascible: the impossibility to purchase face value tickets on day of sale forced a stop on going to concerts.


Same here.  I hate to be ripped off, and every time I bought a concert ticket I felt I was being ripped off.  Some 15 years ago I saw Porcupine Tree.  Parking and fees took more $$$ than the tickets themselves.  That was when I quit paying to go to concerts.

I miss them, but I don't miss that pit of anger in my stomach every time I buy a ticket.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Cheron: Funny how when I bought tickets in Europe the Ticketmaster fees came to €2.50 for the whole order not even per ticket. I wonder why it can't be done here.

Regulations


y.yarn.coView Full Size


Sorry.
I can't help myself when it comes to that word.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
farking arbitrage. Just like the dickholsters that swarm stores and buy up hot items to sell online distorting the market for things and ensuring that nothing ever goes to the dollar bin where it belongs.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Guess who owns StubHub - TicketBastard/VileNation
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oh, I know. They're all part of the same cartel...
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate live concerts. I always end up next to the idiot that screams half way threw every song.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: When I was in high school, you had to stand in line at a Ticketbastard outlet. Employees there manipulated the system, printing tickets for themselves before allowing people in line to buy. That sucked, but that meant the first person in line got 8th row instead of first. The fee was about 10-15% of face (like $2 on an $18 ticket), and we were grumpy about that.

Now tickets are $75-250 with a $30-300 fee. And they disappear in seconds (or less). Then 3/4 of the inventory shows up on StubHub or whatever bullshiat site about 10 seconds later; that $105 face+fee nosebleed is now $190 to $250, and anything better requires a mortgage.


That's not really Ticketmaster's fault, though. These prices are ultimately what the market will bear, and going to gigs is now a higher status activity than it was back in the 90s. People I knew who went to see Madonna or U2 owned a bunch of albums. Fans went to big gigs. Getting tickets at least meant getting up early and going to a record shop, or maybe even travelling to London to stand in a queue. When you can do it from a desk at work, you don't need people with the same commitment.

Throw in that rock is no longer seen as inferior to classical (and I can tell you, getting opera tickets is easy by comparison with the 90s) and that smartphones mean everyone can tell their friends they're seeing a particular band, and competition for large gigs with well-known artists has gone stratospheric.

It's also meant that the crowds at these gigs are frequently farking awful now. People filming the gig, taking calls and texting during the gig, talking loudly to each other. Huge numbers of people aren't there for the music. It's more fun going to see a smaller band, maybe even someone who's fallen out fashion. Prices are reasonable and no-one cares about taking a ton of photos.
 
