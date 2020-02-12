 Skip to content
(ABC 57 South Bend)   Michigan man nearly becomes part of next 'Final Destination' movie   (abc57.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Automobile, Johnnie Lowe, Trucks, Flatbed truck, Box truck, steel beam, 26-foot box truck, Semi-trailer truck  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ypsifly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This happened to someone in my family and he ended up in a wheelchair because of it.  The weird part is we are in MI so steel beams skewering cars must be one of those things that makes this state unique.  That and 3rd world roads.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"God blessed me that day."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 296x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


That scene, when viewed with loud surround sound, is amazing.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Actually, being "nearly missed" is how that movie starts.

/watch out, buddy
 
dark side of the moon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: "God blessed me that day."


[Fark user image 220x157] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: calbert: [Fark user image 296x162] [View Full Size image _x_]

That scene, when viewed with loud surround sound, is amazing.


I heard that when they filmed it, they had to hire a production logger.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not a bad episode
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A Michigan man calls himself blessed after a steel beam came inches from hitting his chest.

I drove to work today without any steel beams coming inches from hitting my chest. I must be totally awesomely blessed.
 
Cold soup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ypsifly: This happened to someone in my family and he ended up in a wheelchair because of it.  The weird part is we are in MI so steel beams skewering cars must be one of those things that makes this state unique.  That and 3rd world roads.


Where in Ypsi are you?
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cold soup: ypsifly: This happened to someone in my family and he ended up in a wheelchair because of it.  The weird part is we are in MI so steel beams skewering cars must be one of those things that makes this state unique.  That and 3rd world roads.

Where in Ypsi are you?


People in Michigan complain about the roads like it's a second job..
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Needs new pants.
 
Report