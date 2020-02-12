 Skip to content
(Sleeping Tom)   Man climbs into woman's car, falls asleep and gets nabbed by police. Was definitely not resisting a rest   (newschannel6now.com) divider line
    Wichita Falls man  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As falls a resting Wichita man, so falls the resting Wichita Falls man?
 
TrixieDelite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yessssssssss!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers identified the male as Quentin Griffin, 31, who was arrested for criminal trespassing of a habitation just after 6 p.m.

Texas, you have the most specific laws I've ever heard of.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could slap subby for that headline.

Might be HOTY material.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten Poe Points to subby.

manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Officers identified the male as Quentin Griffin, 31, who was arrested for criminal trespassing of a habitation just after 6 p.m.

Texas, you have the most specific laws I've ever heard of.


He's lucky the "Close to 5 p.m." was missed - straight to prison.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've mentioned this story before:
I picked up one of my friends in my wife's car.
Small car, tinted windows.
He says he needs to pass by a pharmacy/drugstore so I went to the closest one, double-parked across the street and unlocked the doors.
He jumps out, 5 minutes later he jumps into the car laughing his head off.
I kept asking him what's wrong and he just kept saying "drive! Just drive" while laughing.
I did a u-turn and come back and he points to a car that was double-parked on the drugstore's side.
Same make/color and tinting.
He apparently opened the door and since it was a small car, he plopped into the seat backwards, closed the door and turned...to see this unfamiliar woman in the driver's seat staring at him like a deer in the headlights.
Unfortunately that was his reaction as well.
Then he unfroze, mumbled an apology and came running to my car.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm in love with the headline.
 
Report