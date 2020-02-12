 Skip to content
Turkey vows to hit Syrian government 'anywhere,' possibly in the gizzard, maybe the drumsticks
23
    More: Followup, Turkey, Syria, Syrian government, Bashar al-Assad, Syrian government forces, Turkish soldier, Syrian government attacks, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad  
•       •       •

23 Comments
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shucky ducky gobble gobble
 
flynn80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell you one place in Syria the Turks won't hit, the part currently occupied by Israel.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to hear how the US is responsible for this, since nothing bad happens in the world without it being our fault.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let_Them_Fight.GIF
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey'll be all "wattle they hit next!?"
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is declaring war, is it not?

And apologies for not keeping up with these events, but what's Turkey pushing for in Idlib?
 
cman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: This is declaring war, is it not?

And apologies for not keeping up with these events, but what's Turkey pushing for in Idlib?


To maintain the status quo

Syria and Russia have been doing their best to push out the rebels from Idlib
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oooooooo! Someone put their big boy britches on this morning.

=P
 
Magnus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: This is declaring war, is it not?

And apologies for not keeping up with these events, but what's Turkey pushing for in Idlib?


Here, I have a handy article that explains it.

TL;DR exclusion zone violations focused in Idlib.  each side is killing the other side.  US is a fault in last paragraph.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: This is declaring war, is it not?


They're awfully close. Scenes like this (warning, contains fatalities) do absolutely nothing to cool heads or deescalate.

Resident Muslim: And apologies for not keeping up with these events, but what's Turkey pushing for in Idlib?


IIRC, they've been after a DMC / buffer zone there, as with much of the rest of the border. But it's a hub of tension and chaos because it's absorbed millions of internally-displaced refugees.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty Syrias.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Waiting to hear how the US is responsible for this, since nothing bad happens in the world without it being our fault.


If the US never invaded Iraq, this would have never happened...
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Resident Muslim: This is declaring war, is it not?

They're awfully close. Scenes like this (warning, contains fatalities) do absolutely nothing to cool heads or deescalate.

Resident Muslim: And apologies for not keeping up with these events, but what's Turkey pushing for in Idlib?

IIRC, they've been after a DMC / buffer zone there, as with much of the rest of the border. But it's a hub of tension and chaos because it's absorbed millions of internally-displaced refugees.


So the Turks have pissed of the US, and now want to piss of the Russians?
Leaving them with what?
They've already pissed off the Saudis by siding with Qatar.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: jjorsett: Waiting to hear how the US is responsible for this, since nothing bad happens in the world without it being our fault.

If the US never invaded Iraq, this would have never happened...


Not sure if serious. If so, that's incorrect, the Syrian Civil War had a separate, wholly indigenous set of causes.

The war would have followed a substantially different course, without doubt, but the War absolutely would still have been a major affair.
 
cman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: jjorsett: Waiting to hear how the US is responsible for this, since nothing bad happens in the world without it being our fault.

If the US never invaded Iraq, this would have never happened...


That's debatable

The Syrian mess came outta the Arab Spring

ISIS took advantage of an ongoing civil war
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: jjorsett: Waiting to hear how the US is responsible for this, since nothing bad happens in the world without it being our fault.

If the US never invaded Iraq, this would have never happened...


If the US never entered WWII, this would have never happened...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: BigNumber12: Resident Muslim: This is declaring war, is it not?

They're awfully close. Scenes like this (warning, contains fatalities) do absolutely nothing to cool heads or deescalate.

Resident Muslim: And apologies for not keeping up with these events, but what's Turkey pushing for in Idlib?

IIRC, they've been after a DMC / buffer zone there, as with much of the rest of the border. But it's a hub of tension and chaos because it's absorbed millions of internally-displaced refugees.

So the Turks have pissed of the US, and now want to piss of the Russians?
Leaving them with what?
They've already pissed off the Saudis by siding with Qatar.


That's really the question here. Erdogan seems to be pursuing such an exceedingly-nationalist worldview that, rather than becoming an independent, unaligned power as he appears to intend - playing the 1.5 superpowers off of each other to Turkey's benefit - he's just going to end up making enemies on every single front and setting himself up to be removed by a rival with foreign backing. He should really know what he's up against, in Russian and American soft and hard power, but Trump's weakness (and his success in the 'coup') appears to have caused him to believe that he's stronger and cleverer, holding more of the cards, than he really is.

You've hit two of the key players there (I honestly don't see KSA having the ability or desire to make a significant impact in Turkey), but you've also forgotten Europe, which he's taken to outright threatening. Combine all of these factors with a purge-weakened military and civil service, and likely no shortage of domestic enemies and willing replacements, and it's increasingly tough to envision the Erdogan Regime persisting for too long. Not dissimilar from what the U.S. did in Iraq, he's created an army of skilled soldiers and civil servants with no jobs and major axes to grind. And that sort of thing is tough to keep a lid on as your economy tanks.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Will this take some heat off of the Kurds?

Unintended consequences are the best consequences.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2wolves: Will this take some heat off of the Kurds?

Unintended consequences are the best consequences.


Only briefly. Damascus desperately needs the oilfields that the Kurds are sitting on, and have been allowed to control, in order to fund the reconstruction of the country. And Russia wants Damascus to have it, because they want their strong, stable client state back.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: American-Irish eyes: jjorsett: Waiting to hear how the US is responsible for this, since nothing bad happens in the world without it being our fault.

If the US never invaded Iraq, this would have never happened...

If the US never entered WWII, this would have never happened...


If the European powers hadn't carved up the Ottoman Empire like they did this never would've happened.
 
geggy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All sides are playing real life game of Risk at civilians expense
 
