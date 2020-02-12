 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Sheriff's deputies arrive at local Target to confront Klansman standing outside, learn he's some black dude conducting a "social experiment." Do the open carry trick next   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia law prohibits wearing masks with the intent to conceal identity in public.

Next time wear a robe, hood, and name tag.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Social experiment" is just a way to say "I'm rationalizing why I'm being an asshole."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And now for my next impersonation....Jesse Owens!"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"I'm conducting a social experiment" must be the new, "I'm just messing around... I'm just kidding" when the asshole says something asshole-ish and is called out for it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The police show up to confront a racist pos, learn he's actually a black guy and don't shoot him on the spot or even arrest him?

It's almost like fark has been lying to me all these years.
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These two dudes are clearly amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If there was a Nobel prize for trolling...
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should have been open carrying.
The moment he pulls off the mask and all the cops start yelling like they just saw it: "He's got a gun! He's got a gun!" would be funny.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The police show up to confront a racist pos, learn he's actually a black guy and don't shoot him on the spot or even arrest him?

It's almost like fark has been lying to me all these years.


Gotta respect the robes.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image image 736x414]


What is the girl in black doing, taking notes?
 
Land Ark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "Social experiment" is just a way to say "I'm rationalizing why I'm being an asshole."


I'm waiting for the word YouTube to appear somewhere.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: big pig peaches: The police show up to confront a racist pos, learn he's actually a black guy and don't shoot him on the spot or even arrest him?

It's almost like fark has been lying to me all these years.

Gotta respect the robes.


OK, that's funny.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was wondering where Jussie Smollet would turn up next!
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badafuco: funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image image 736x414]

What is the girl in black doing, taking notes?


The table, the cooler, the two guys, the girl... Kinda seems like...

Land Ark: I'm waiting for the word YouTube to appear somewhere.


Yeah, they were going for the viral vid.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To what end? I'd love to know what reaction he was trying to invoke. Pretty sure I could have guessed public would immediately call cops. Was he trying to see if sweat team would show up, or come in with guns blazing?

Quick, send in the therapy emu...
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image 736x414]


Maybe they've never met the Governor before.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badafuco: funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image image 736x414]

What is the girl in black doing, taking notes?


filming vertically
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Callous: If there was a Nobel prize for trolling...


....Trump would have won it for giving Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the SOTU address. Weapons grade assholery.
 
philotech
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did Target Tara call the cops on him for Klanning while black?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Virginia law prohibits wearing masks with the intent to conceal identity in public.

Next time wear a robe, hood, and name tag.


But what if his intent was not to conceal who he is but to reveal who we are?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Badafuco: funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image image 736x414]

What is the girl in black doing, taking notes?

filming vertically


The real crime is always in the comments.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How are the dogs the cops shot?

Are the dogs ok?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The police show up to confront a racist pos, learn he's actually a black guy and don't shoot him on the spot or even arrest him?

It's almost like fark has been lying to me all these years.


Police department so vary wildly in this country. Some are genuinely professional organizations staffed with even headed, well trained people who truly want to protect their communities.

But that's the exception. The majority are political patronage bodies full of CTE sufferers and open racists.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jfclark27: To what end? I'd love to know what reaction he was trying to invoke. Pretty sure I could have guessed public would immediately call cops. Was he trying to see if sweat team would show up, or come in with guns blazing?

Quick, send in the therapy emu...


I dunno, I can think of lots of things to do with a list of people willing to give contact information to someone dressed as a klansman outside a Walmart.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jfclark27: To what end? I'd love to know what reaction he was trying to invoke. Pretty sure I could have guessed public would immediately call cops. Was he trying to see if sweat team would show up, or come in with guns blazing?

Quick, send in the therapy emu...


That WOULD be a good experiment: "Let's see if the cops kill me". You might only get to run it once, however.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image 736x414]


that lady has a studied "Karen" stance with her cell phone.
you cannot see it, but I wager vertical.
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The police show up to confront a racist pos, learn he's actually a black guy and don't shoot him on the spot or even arrest him?


That he's black is not evidence he's not a racist POS.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image image 736x414]

What is the girl in black doing, taking notes?


Putting out a fire, based on where she's standing.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: jfclark27: To what end? I'd love to know what reaction he was trying to invoke. Pretty sure I could have guessed public would immediately call cops. Was he trying to see if sweat team would show up, or come in with guns blazing?

Quick, send in the therapy emu...

That WOULD be a good experiment: "Let's see if the cops kill me". You might only get to run it once, however.


I actually would be interested to know how people were acting toward him when they thought he was a kkk member as opposed to how he is ordinarily treated as a black dude.

Hopefully much worse while the hood was on.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Social experiment" ....

mind-exchange.comView Full Size
 
meintx2001
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe his next move is to set up at a Walmart dressed as a Black Panther and see if he gets treated the same.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jfclark27: To what end? I'd love to know what reaction he was trying to invoke. Pretty sure I could have guessed public would immediately call cops. Was he trying to see if sweat team would show up, or come in with guns blazing?

Quick, send in the therapy emu...


He was trying to catfish an actual racist a la Borat style for YouTube lols.
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

funk_soul_bubby: Badafuco: funk_soul_bubby: These two dudes are clearly amused.

[Fark user image image 736x414]

What is the girl in black doing, taking notes?

The table, the cooler, the two guys, the girl... Kinda seems like...

Land Ark: I'm waiting for the word YouTube to appear somewhere.

Yeah, they were going for the viral vid.


Worst episode of Bang Bus ever.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
.
.
.
How is this different from a white guy appearing in blackface?
.
.
.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: How is this different from a white guy appearing in blackface?


Let me guess, you're "just asking questions".
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Deputies warned him about wearing a mask in public and he left the scene, Kimmitz said. Virginia law prohibits wearing masks with the intent to conceal identity in public.

I wonder if they would hassle real klansmen or let them "express their right to free speech"?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark I am disappoint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: How is this different from a white guy appearing in blackface?


There's a lot to unpack here, but let's start with how this implies that you view the Klan as an immutable part of your identity and heritage before we move on to the hurtful history and social impact of minstrel shows.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope he publishes the honest results of his experiment.  I'd be interested in the proportions of citizens that a.) openly supported the klan, b.) put their head down and scurried past c.) actively denounced the klan.
 
