(WTAE)   Tractor-trailer carrying 41,000 pounds of steel bars versus Train. FIGHT (w aftermath video)   (wtae.com) divider line
39
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, that homeowner got a bunch of free rebar.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, uh, is that car still for sale?
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight?  Unless the load somehow derails the train it's never a fight, it's a slaughter.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.


You should spend some time driving around New England and upstate New York to see the town names.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLAWNOX? What's up wit 'dat?
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
physics wins again
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they weren't bananas.

bananaaas...

bananaaaaaas...

BANANAAAAAAAAAS!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLAWNOX is the sound made when a train crashes into 41,000 lbs of steel bar.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abmoraz: BLAWNOX? What's up wit 'dat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Fight?  Unless the load somehow derails the train it's never a fight, it's a slaughter.


Stick win everytime.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trains can't melt rebar.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer the rebar just fell out of the back of the semi. I swear!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?


20.5 short tons, 18.3 long tons, or 18.6 metric tons. Take your pick.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy smokes!  That gonna be bad!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

robodog: Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?

20.5 short tons, 18.3 long tons, or 18.6 metric tons. Take your pick.


182377 newtons.
 
TWX
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?


What is that in Bananas?
 
Juc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.


Eh beats dildo, or moose jaw.
 
aungen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TWX: Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?

What is that in Bananas?


You'll have to check the banana stand.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TWX: Fight?  Unless the load somehow derails the train it's never a fight, it's a slaughter.


Yeah, notice in the video, the train is still moving along as if nothing happened
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.


It's the sound of a train hitting 41000 pounds of steel bars, duh.

BLAWNOX!!!!! PANG TANGTANGTANG BANG WANG TANGTANGTANG CLANK!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.


I grew up next to a city called Oxnard.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.

You should spend some time driving around New England and upstate New York to see the town names.


It could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?

What is that in Bananas?


11,000 more than a Scranton truck load?
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sdd2000: TWX: Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?

What is that in Bananas?

11,000 more than a Scranton truck load?


So 1.37 Scrantons?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.

I grew up next to a city called Oxnard.


Was it famous for castrating steers?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: TWX: Fight?  Unless the load somehow derails the train it's never a fight, it's a slaughter.

Yeah, notice in the video, the train is still moving along as if nothing happened


As far as the train was concerned, nothing did happen.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: TWX: Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.

You should spend some time driving around New England and upstate New York to see the town names.

It could be worse.

[Fark user image 850x810]


Oh?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

robodog: Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?

20.5 short tons, 18.3 long tons, or 18.6 metric tons. Take your pick.


Is there a conversion formula for the above weights in Rhode Islands?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blaw-Knox is the name of a road paving company the town is named for.
Like Eighty four, PA.

As you can see in the video. they probably could use a paving company.

But it's Pennsylvania, so maybe the pothole company out bid them this year.
 
aungen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: SuperChuck: TWX: Fight?  Unless the load somehow derails the train it's never a fight, it's a slaughter.

Yeah, notice in the video, the train is still moving along as if nothing happened

As far as the train was concerned, nothing did happen.


I expected the train's nose to take quite a hit, if it didn't have well maintained reinforcement.  But that's about it.  I don't see the train ... any pics of it?
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: robodog: Pert: 41,000 pounds.

Do you people not have a larger unit you could have used? Tonnes/tons/hogsheads/metric shedloads?

20.5 short tons, 18.3 long tons, or 18.6 metric tons. Take your pick.

Is there a conversion formula for the above weights in Rhode Islands?


Perhaps, but it may be easier for our British friends if they use the SI unit, Wales.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.

I grew up next to a city called Oxnard.


Psshhh. Tennessee laughs at your proper city name.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: SuperChuck: TWX: Fight?  Unless the load somehow derails the train it's never a fight, it's a slaughter.

Yeah, notice in the video, the train is still moving along as if nothing happened

As far as the train was concerned, nothing did happen.


That 41000 pounds of steel bars could have been made into about 1/3 of a single railroad flatcar, much less the load it was carrying
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Dudley_Nightsoil: What the HELL kind of a town name is "Blawnox" sounds like laundry detergent.

It's the sound of a train hitting 41000 pounds of steel bars, duh.

BLAWNOX!!!!! PANG TANGTANGTANG BANG WANG TANGTANGTANG CLANK!!!


Found a picture of the truck driver getting out of the way:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's call the truck at a cool 23 tons (truck, trailer and load). A typical train weighs 6000 tons. That's about the weight ratio between a 200lb human and a can of Coke.

The train wins. As usual.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Truck driver seen humming a few bars.
 
aungen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Let's call the truck at a cool 23 tons (truck, trailer and load). A typical train weighs 6000 tons. That's about the weight ratio between a 200lb human and a can of Coke.

The train wins. As usual.


Just don't run into that can of coke balls-first. :)
 
