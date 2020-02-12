 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Al-Bashir may finally face justice for Darfur genocide, Dominion war atrocities   (vox.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, International Criminal Court, Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, ousted dictator of Sudan, military-civilian council, al-Bashir, War in Darfur, Hassan al-Taishi  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He got the order, to transfer bi-mimetic gel, in writing so he should be good.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's fine because Inter arma enim silent leges.
 
Subtle Interplay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't get to pull this image out very often
//Bashir will always be my favorite Star Trek Doctor
//genetically-modified shashies
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, subby, he's a DOCTOR, not a war criminal!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: He got the order, to transfer bi-mimetic gel, in writing so he should be good.


It's been taken care of.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtle Interplay: [Fark user image 850x551]

/don't get to pull this image out very often
//Bashir will always be my favorite Star Trek Doctor
//genetically-modified shashies


I don't know if I'd go quite that far given how they retconned that bit in, but on the other hand that storyline made possible a Star Trek, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me crossover fantasy...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump should be paying close attention to the process.
 
Subtle Interplay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: Subtle Interplay: [Fark user image 850x551]

/don't get to pull this image out very often
//Bashir will always be my favorite Star Trek Doctor
//genetically-modified shashies

I don't know if I'd go quite that far given how they retconned that bit in, but on the other hand that storyline made possible a Star Trek, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me crossover fantasy...


You know, I read your reply as I was listening to last week's episode of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. I'm happy to know that you're also a Farker of culture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Trump should be paying close attention to the process.


Sorry.  ICJ jurisdiction only applies to poor and developing countries.

Superpowers can do whatever the fark they like.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtle Interplay: TWX: Subtle Interplay: [Fark user image 850x551]

/don't get to pull this image out very often
//Bashir will always be my favorite Star Trek Doctor
//genetically-modified shashies

I don't know if I'd go quite that far given how they retconned that bit in, but on the other hand that storyline made possible a Star Trek, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me crossover fantasy...

You know, I read your reply as I was listening to last week's episode of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. I'm happy to know that you're also a Farker of culture.

[Fark user image 385x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't catch it as often as I'd like these days, but it's not the same since the passing of Karl Kassel.  I like Bill Kurtis' voice well enough but given his penchant for narrating anything over the years that came along however questionable the content, he just doesn't have the gravitas that Kassel possessed.

/went to a taping once when they toured
//only remember Paula Poundstone, saw her standup act that same weekend that she did as a side-booking
///she's still traumatized by Gremloids
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Defense: "These actions were clearly committed by a Changeling impostor! Dr. Bashir was in prison at the time!"
 
xebec
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aintnothingonhappen.jpg
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was Section 31, not Bashir!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: gameshowhost: Trump should be paying close attention to the process.

Sorry.  ICJ jurisdiction only applies to poor and developing countries.

Superpowers can do whatever the fark they like.


We're in a perpetual state of arrested development and almost everyone is getting poorer. Does that count?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report