 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ottawa Citizen)   "Such initiatives, along with proposed social media posts like, "My bling are my medals" and "My war paint is camouflage" are among the various ideas the Canadian Armed Forces has come up with to solve problems in recruiting women"   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Canadian Forces, Canada, Canadian Forces Land Force Command, Female, Canadian Forces Air Command, Canadian Forces Maritime Command, Armed forces, Royal Military College of Canada  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 10:57 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The blood of my vanquished enemies is my rouge."
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: "The blood of my vanquished enemies is my rouge."


No, that's when the team kicks the ball through the end zone.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. They asked the internet for advice.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men have been doing "My sword/spear/gun is my dingus" for literally millennia, so I fail to see the problem.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting rid of the rapey colonels would probably improve recruitment. Get rid of the Nazis and MRAs. Getting some other idiots to shut the hell up.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If the skirts get short enough, I'll join the Canadian army.

/I have the legs for it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
But women are reluctant to join the military, according to the analysts, because they have a "discomfort with a profession that involves combat" and a job that has the "potential of killing people (especially innocent people)." There are also concerns about sexual harassment in the military as well as a sense that veterans "are not well supported and often suffer from PTSD."

"Let's address that by glossing over all of that... like with lip gloss!"
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: But women are reluctant to join the military, according to the analysts, because they have a "discomfort with a profession that involves combat" and a job that has the "potential of killing people (especially innocent people)." There are also concerns about sexual harassment in the military as well as a sense that veterans "are not well supported and often suffer from PTSD."

"Let's address that by glossing over all of that... like with lip gloss!"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

patcarew: Getting rid of the rapey colonels would probably improve recruitment. Get rid of the Nazis and MRAs. Getting some other idiots to shut the hell up.


Don't know why they're asking us for advice - we're still not even sure if women are legally allowed to have the same rights as men, even after a century of debating it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
rajnikantvscidjokes.inView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Canuckian military doesn't hand oot too many medals as
'WE DON'T GIVE REWARDS FOR DOING YOUR F**KING JOBS PROPERLY!!'

It might that the gals don't like the STFU & GBTW attitude.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since time began women have been the caring nuturers and men have been the hunters and gatherers.  When there is trouble you get the women and children out of harm's way and the men go defend the family, group, town, or nation.

This may not be fair, but this is the way it has always been.  I don't know if these roles were assigned due to men being bigger and stronger or if there are differences in our inherent abilities.

I'm all for women getting the same opportunities as men, including education, employment, everything.  It certainly seems sexist to think shorter skirts might make more women join the Canadian military.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
dlewis.netView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It seems our military brass things the biggest problem getting women into the military is the fashion sense.  Which I suppose is just slightly better than singing "This is my rifle, this is my gun..."  Maybe they should include a scrunchie and lipstick rations as standard field equipment for the female soldiers...
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some jobs women don't want to do. When I was in trade school they were offering free tuition to attract female students and we had two in the entire program. If women don't want to do a job I really don't see that as a problem unless you are worried about it in the social justice total equality in everything sense of it being a problem. Some women want to join the military and some don't as long as the jobs are open to the women that want to join this isn't a real issue.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is "my bling are my medals" grammatically correct?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's funny they are talking about "Millennials" who 24 or older. They need to go after generation Tide Pods.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: Men have been doing "My sword/spear/gun is my dingus" for literally millennia, so I fail to see the problem.


I have never heard anyone other than my family call it a dingus!
 
Valiente
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brap: "The blood of my vanquished enemies is my rouge."


"I drink beer from the skulls of my enemies, eh?"
 
MasterPython
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Some jobs women don't want to do. When I was in trade school they were offering free tuition to attract female students and we had two in the entire program. If women don't want to do a job I really don't see that as a problem unless you are worried about it in the social justice total equality in everything sense of it being a problem.


I know some women in trades and I don't think they would recommend it to younger women. Apparently blatant open sexism is the norm in a lot of industries.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Some jobs women don't want to do. When I was in trade school they were offering free tuition to attract female students and we had two in the entire program. If women don't want to do a job I really don't see that as a problem unless you are worried about it in the social justice total equality in everything sense of it being a problem. Some women want to join the military and some don't as long as the jobs are open to the women that want to join this isn't a real issue.


Meh, it's not like guys really want to do the job in many cases. They just have less options to get tuition assistance than women. Personally I'm all for 2 years of conscripted active duty, followed by 4 years of active world deplorable reserve status, and another 2 years of (in state only) home guard, regardless of gender. 

Take away the privilege that most, especially white, females have in regards to college tuition assistance and watch them line up like guys to sign their lives away. In the US they should have to sign up for selective service as well. Equality is just that, equality of opportunity, and the equality of misfortune if there is a draft. Unlikely, but making only one gender sign up for or lose access to programs is sexist as fark.

Granted much of that, except the white female privilege, applies only to the US.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brap: "The blood of my vanquished enemies is my rouge, eh?"

FTFY, but solid start.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Don't know why they're asking us for advice - we're still not even sure if women are legally allowed to have the same rights as men, even after a century of debating it.


What rights don't they have?
I'll wait...
 
xcalibar25
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In my 20+ years of service, there is one thing that I heard the women ask for and never get:  pockets in their dress uniforms.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Female IDF soldier pics posted in 3...2...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Is "my bling are my medals" grammatically correct?


I can understand the confusion, but both the plural and singular is bling. So both is and are would be correct.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrsleep: FormlessOne: Don't know why they're asking us for advice - we're still not even sure if women are legally allowed to have the same rights as men, even after a century of debating it.

What rights don't they have?
I'll wait...


I think that was about the Equal Rights Amendment
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report