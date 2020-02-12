 Skip to content
(NPR)   How waste water from beer is revolutionizing the treatment of regular waste water in one Montana town. Now just imagine what we can do with bong water   (npr.org) divider line
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I understand the gravity of this headline.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bongwater: Nick Cave Dolls
Youtube lAWW-jTcxa8
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: I understand the gravity of this headline.


Specifically?
 
ar393
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was a brewer our spent grains went to some local farms.
also since that brewery was very rural, it actually had its own wastewater plant on site because it was not on a city/sewer line.
(more brewing was eventually moved to the second, newer brewery about 60 miles away that had significantly fewer water restrictions)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: thismomentinblackhistory: I understand the gravity of this headline.

Specifically?


Quit trying to force an answer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always knew beer was our savior
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Today I learned that Coors Light is consumed disposed of in Montana.
 
