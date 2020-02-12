 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   For some reason, people aren't that interested in going on a cruise anymore   (npr.org) divider line
47
    More: Obvious, Holland America Line, Cruise ship, Diamond Princess cruise ship, Pacific, Cruise line, cruise industry, David Abel, cruise line business  
•       •       •

1123 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that they are renaming some of the ships.

VIrus of the Seas
Noro Queen
Contagious II
Carnival Crapfest
Norwegian Corona
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


It's a big boat that floats on water and you sleep there too but that's not important right now.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


Old Farkers like me kinda like it.

No need to pack and unpack.  Plenty of food.  A bunch of pools, etc.  Get to see a couple different places.  It's convenient.

I'm booked on a cruise in November.  This business will either burn out by then, or kill us all.

Knowing my luck, my MELD score will crater, and I'll jump to the top of the UNOS list a week before the cruise, or I'll expire like a dozen eggs or something be just plain dead.

Dead = no more needles.  Can't be all THAT bad....
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


My theory is that they made sense to the WWII generation.  My grandparents dug them

- They grew up in the great depression
- Then they fought a war
- Now they take a vacation on a nice boat where they get a bunch of food n booze.  Life is finally good.

Of course that was 20 - 30 years ago.  Such concepts have a way of going stale over time, and cruises are no exception.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


My 70+ parents love them and take a few each year. They also play bridge and do tours of wineries and castles.

Ya know, basic shiat.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should just re-brand and re-market these cruises and "terrific weight loss opportunities." Get a spiritual cleanse while your bowels get a thorough cleanse.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody here remember the Achille Lauro, I'm surprised there hasn't been an encore performance to that one.

Give it time, there will be.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on exactly one cruise, and the only reasons I liked it at all was a) the destination (Bermuda) and b) that my in-laws were paying for it. Otherwise, I would have just as soon flown to Bermuda and spent more time there, because the rest of the experience was four or five days in a tiny hotel room, plus seasickness. Bleh. At least the kids had fun.

I love taking ferries, though. There's just enough time to decompress for a few minutes or hours, and then you're back on your way again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


I've lived in a town that was a cruise ship stop.  While I don't personally find it appealing, I can at least sort of understand why some people might.  Basically, the ship docks early in the morning and then leaves around dinner time.  People could disembark, find a place to have coffee/breakfast, wander around our downtown shopping area for a few hours, have lunch in a restaurant or go to a bar or something, and then get back to the ship for dinner and whatever resort-like activities they had onboard.  Repeat that each day for the duration of the cruise.  The cruise is basically a one-stop-shop for tourists that want a high-volume, low-depth number of experiences of new places.  They don't have to 'think' about it.  The ship is their resort, and instead of just sitting by the pool or beach for a week, their entertainment is a bunch of 'travel-sized' experiences in a handful of new cities.  Channel-flipping for destinations, if you will.  A rough eyeball of the groups I saw wandering around included lots of American retirees, families with small kids, and international couples aged 30-45.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had a desire to go on a cruise, but I would absolutely take a ship to Europe rather than fly, if they had decent high speed internet and I could keep my day job.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure 99% of cruise ship passengers are perfectly fine and enjoy their time and would recommend a cruise to all their friends.

I'm still not going on one. I'm also no eating romaine lettuce ever again or going back to Chipolte. My plans to spend Christmas 2020 in Wuhan, China are also dangling by a thread.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if the normal cruise sicknesses weren't enough. Now you can get the world plate specials from the global pandemic menu.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

Old Farkers like me kinda like it.

No need to pack and unpack.  Plenty of food.  A bunch of pools, etc.  Get to see a couple different places.  It's convenient.



Feel_the_velvet: My theory is that they made sense to the WWII generation. My grandparents dug them

- They grew up in the great depression
- Then they fought a war
- Now they take a vacation on a nice boat where they get a bunch of food n booze. Life is finally good.

Of course that was 20 - 30 years ago. Such concepts have a way of going stale over time, and cruises are no exception.


Depends on what you want to do on vacation.  A cruise ship is basically a floating resort.  Granted, run by the Ferengi in the way that tipping and perks cost, but still a floating resort.  Thing is, unlike traditional resorts this one changes places overnight so that in the morning you have an entirely new set of things to do during the day.  Since you don't have to drive you can basically kick back and relax the whole time while still actually going to see the sights.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

Old Farkers like me kinda like it.

No need to pack and unpack.  Plenty of food.  A bunch of pools, etc.  Get to see a couple different places.  It's convenient.

I'm booked on a cruise in November.  This business will either burn out by then, or kill us all.

Knowing my luck, my MELD score will crater, and I'll jump to the top of the UNOS list a week before the cruise, or I'll expire like a dozen eggs or something be just plain dead.

Dead = no more needles.  Can't be all THAT bad....


What is your current MELD if I may ask? I've been dealing with cirrhosis for 10 years now. I was at 29 when diagnosed but has decreased over the years. As of last week's labs, I'm at 13 and still not on UNOS list.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never really understood why they would be in the first place.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still taking a Mediterranean cruise this fall.  Several ports/countries.  I've been to most of them when I was a young Sailor but back then I typically drank my way through a 2-3 day visit.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GenX-er here. Going on Med cruise late Sep. Looks like it would be interesting.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Henry & I have been on a couple of cruises & loved the experience - but being confined in our cheap-ass windowless cabins would have been claustrophobic hell.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


Been on two - they were both fantastic. Best (relaxing) vacations I've ever had.  Never had any issues with sickness, food has always been good, the stops were fun, and you basically keep your own schedule for seven days without any worries.

On the downside, they're generally shiat for the environment, there's always a risk of illness outbreak due to concentration and resource recirculation, and the industry isn't exactly kind to their workers.  Personally, I wish there were lines that dealt with some of these issues and charged a bit more.  I'd be more likely to go on another cruise.  But until then, probably not booking another in the near future.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Steven Bannon's Camp of the Saints just hit a logical road bump.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The horror movies inspired by this thing are gonna be great though
 
MBooda
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I used to work in US Navy T-AGS research vessels. For decades. Few weeks out at a time, deep ocean, back in to port, rinse & repeat. Lotta boring work. When I wasn't working it was even more boring. Weather ranged from dead calm to hurricane. The ships were <500 ft. long, and rolled like a mufarker. Food was sometimes good, sometimes horrible. Crew was surly. Ports were generally awful, with very rare spots of near-paradise. Travel to and from the ship was nightmarish. Paperwork for travel vouchers was insane. But I made lots of overtime.

My first wife wanted to go on a cruise to Alaska. I said OK, but for me it was like a postman taking a hike on his day off. Worse. More crowded. And I would wake up in the middle of the night thinking, I need to get to my watch. Also spending money instead of earning it.

Not interested in a cruise? Depends. How much will you pay me?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

My 70+ parents love them and take a few each year. They also play bridge and do tours of wineries and castles.

Ya know, basic shiat.


That's a lotta parents
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

I've lived in a town that was a cruise ship stop.  While I don't personally find it appealing, I can at least sort of understand why some people might.  Basically, the ship docks early in the morning and then leaves around dinner time.  People could disembark, find a place to have coffee/breakfast, wander around our downtown shopping area for a few hours, have lunch in a restaurant or go to a bar or something, and then get back to the ship for dinner and whatever resort-like activities they had onboard.  Repeat that each day for the duration of the cruise.  The cruise is basically a one-stop-shop for tourists that want a high-volume, low-depth number of experiences of new places.  They don't have to 'think' about it.  The ship is their resort, and instead of just sitting by the pool or beach for a week, their entertainment is a bunch of 'travel-sized' experiences in a handful of new cities.  Channel-flipping for destinations, if you will.  A rough eyeball of the groups I saw wandering around included lots of American retirees, families with small kids, and international couples aged 30-45.


I've been on a cruise once in my life, in the Mediterranean. I decided I don't like the ground excursions very much because of the superficiality. To experience a place you have to be there for a few days, spend a night, find your way off the beaten path, get lost. The cruise schedule doesn't allow that -- either you're in a tour group (and I hated being one of those people following the flag around) or you find yourself constantly looking at your watch.

The boat was fun, though. Not bad food, passable onboard entertainment, a casino, a pool, a balcony to watch the waves go by, etc. If I go on a cruise again I think I'll keep my ground excursions to stuff like snorkeling and lazing on the beach. Let cultural enrichment come from other vacations.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

My 70+ parents love them and take a few each year. They also play bridge and do tours of wineries and castles.

Ya know, basic shiat.

That's a lotta parents


Yeah holidays suck but at least their birthdays are evenly spread over the year.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm taking a cruise to Alaska in a few months. Not sure of a better, cost effective way to see a bunch of glaciers and towns around the area.  I get all I can drink and eat, a place to sleep, and a DD* driving me to these places.


* Captain not confirmed to be sober.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The least favorite part of the last cruise I went on was "The Chocolate Fountain" we were promised...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Took the family on a Disney cruise last month. Not bad, the kids had a blast. The boat (Disney Wonder) was real nice, recently fully redone. It used to do Pacific cruises, but the other year was the first cruise ship to go through the Panama canal before being rebuilt.

Anyone not wearing a white shirt (regular workers) was wonderful. Managers were just assholes about everything, constantly baiting and switching. For example, we booked something before the cruise at $69, they bumped it to 120 without notice until we arrived, and said it was now within a no-cancellation window. Similar to a ground excursion, once on boat they gave us a waiver to sign that was complete BS, the company would own any pictures of my kids (even ones I take), and all social media posts.. that waiver was horrendous. I had a problem with that for my kids, but they handed out the waiver once we got on the boat, in that 3 day no-cancellation window. After arguing they were the ones that changed the agreements, I finally got them to relent..

They have incentive to 'miss' ports at the slightest bit of bad weather, but somehow make the last port in the same weather when people need dropped off. Almost like keeping everyone on board for an extra day to pay extortion prices benefits them.

The food was some of the best I've ever had though. My wife gets sea sick so bad it was real hard on all of us. I wouldn't mind doing another if I could convince the wife... but it's probably best to just fly to where you want as others have figured out. They really have you by the balls once you're on that boat.
 
Anenu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

My 70+ parents love them and take a few each year. They also play bridge and do tours of wineries and castles.

Ya know, basic shiat.


Can someone explain to me what isn't basic shiat on a vacation. If you want to experience foreign cultures you can't do that on a vacation regardless of if you go to tourist bars or "real" local bars. Unless you live somewhere for a few years you can't get a real feel for a place by just visiting. If you want to help people then donating money is more valuable than volunteering for a week and getting in everyone's way.

Vacations are about relaxation and seeing things you can't at home. I wouldn't take a vacation to see cornfields or snow but I would to see mountains, castles, or oceans since none of those are near me.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oukewldave: I'm taking a cruise to Alaska in a few months. Not sure of a better, cost effective way to see a bunch of glaciers and towns around the area.  I get all I can drink and eat, a place to sleep, and a DD* driving me to these places.


If you want to see the southern part of the state (Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, etc.), you pretty much have no option but to take a cruise - there are no roads between towns. The scenery is pretty incredible.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.


Hot Take: cruises have always sucked.

I seriously do not understand the appeal.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just got back from cruise number 6. While I think the wife sometimes would prefer a land-based resort, we both generally love it, except during school holidays when the yard monkeys are in abundance. On our last cruise, almost no kids, and a lot of retirees which was great (I am no where near retirement btw). Had the water-slides, arcade, climbing wall and gym almost to myself. Tons of really good restaurants, and some very good bars, including an Irish pub that was pretty darn good. I don't gamble so the casino was wasted on me. On the other hand, lots of live music and shows. Counted 7 live acts one night, in different places.

DId a couple of dives in Cayman and Cozumel. Went rafting in Jamaica and a rain forest boat tour in Belize. Rest of the time was spent day-drinking, reading and relaxing before a really good feed and more drinking!

I get that cruises get all the 'floating virus factory' jokes and jibes. I have been lucky and never got ill or seasick at all. If you don't like (or think you wouldn't like) cruises, don't farking go! More room for me on the Lido deck. Another Double Patron please.

THe onlyy complaint I may have is that we have only done the Caribbean and by now know most of the places pretty well. Looking for either a south Pacific or Med cruise in September.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Anenu: Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

My 70+ parents love them and take a few each year. They also play bridge and do tours of wineries and castles.

Ya know, basic shiat.

Can someone explain to me what isn't basic shiat on a vacation. If you want to experience foreign cultures you can't do that on a vacation regardless of if you go to tourist bars or "real" local bars. Unless you live somewhere for a few years you can't get a real feel for a place by just visiting. If you want to help people then donating money is more valuable than volunteering for a week and getting in everyone's way.

Vacations are about relaxation and seeing things you can't at home. I wouldn't take a vacation to see cornfields or snow but I would to see mountains, castles, or oceans since none of those are near me.


Sorry for not liking the thing you like, then.
 
oldfool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everyone gets in the boat sooner or later
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
antiFodder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been on precisely one cruise.  It was like living inside a mall a christmas time.  Elbow to elbow, people trying to sell you shiat around every corner, and so many goddamn kids underfoot (even in the grown-ups only pool) that it was almost impossible to enjoy the 12-limit "unlimited" drink package.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

My theory is that they made sense to the WWII generation.  My grandparents dug them

- They grew up in the great depression
- Then they fought a war
- Now they take a vacation on a nice boat where they get a bunch of food n booze.  Life is finally good.

Of course that was 20 - 30 years ago.  Such concepts have a way of going stale over time, and cruises are no exception.


Huh. I thought there currently was a cruise resurgence. Or that's marketing talking. I would really like to give it a go; 40 yo, couldn't be stuffed cooking or traveling around madly.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size


Best part is finding a windless sweet spot on the upper decks to read and drink beer after the kids went to bed.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they should offer some kind of special deal, like:
"Book one week, get the second week free!" *

*... and the third ... and the fourth ... and the fifth ...
 
Ant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've never understood why someone would want to be trapped on a boat like that. Even without the quarantine you're stuck on the boat in the middle of the water for periods of time. You can't just leave if you get sick of it.

A company I used to work for decided to have their Christmas party on a boat that cruised around Elliot Bay in Seattle for a few hours, and that was pure torture. We wanted to leave after the first hour, but we were stuck until the end.
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
when i cruised i'd often go for 10-30 days in the fall and winter. prices are cheap if you can book last minute like 2-14 days before the cruise. i'd go by myself when the baseball playoffs and football was on in oct. i'd go again for the college bowl games and nfl playoffs in jan. maybe there would be cheap cruises during march madness.
drink and eat constantly. book the very next cruise while on the ship. buy booze at the ship's shops and usually they didn't realize i was going on the next cruise and they would deliver it to my room the last night of that cruise. the booze is supposed to be delivered when you are leaving for good. i'd take the bus with a round trip ticket. greyhound allows you 2 years to use the ticket. i'd have a ticket that says i'm returning on jan 15th but it's the 25th and greyhound doesn't care. for several years i'd do carnival fascination for $175-225 total for 5 nights with a $50 gift card over and over. play a slot machine once and cash out the $50. gratuities were usually prepaid because of my status.
i'd still do it but am taking care of my parent.
 
trickymoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My Dad is slated to go on a super lux cruise around Japan in April - about 3 weeks long. The ship he was going to be on is currently anchored off the coast of China with Covid-19 aboard. For SOME REASON.... Holland America has not cancelled the cruise YET. He is just waiting it out for them to send notification, so that he can get his refund, and then also get a full refund of the First Class flight he had to Japan.

I know he wont get on the boat no matter what, but hes waiting for a formal cancellation so that hes not hit up with a nasty Cancellation Fee courtesy of Holland America and JAL. What jerks.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The least favorite part of the last cruise I went on was "The Chocolate Fountain" we were promised...

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, the chocolate fountain.

Here's a little science experiment for you:  get one of those green laser pointers and have someone walk across carpet.  Shine the laser in their path.  You'll see all kinds of stuff kicked up into the air by their feet.

That stuff drifts into the chocolate fountain, and you end up eating it.

Even worse when people walk across some parking lot to the Golden Corral buffet.  Imagine what's on the ground and sticking to the soles of their shoes.  They get inside, and that stuff gets brushed off and airborne by the carpet.

The typical dust in your home is mostly dead skin cells, so that about 100+ people exfoliating at a buffet, and their skin ending up in the fountain.

Yum.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Cdr.Murdock: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood going on a cruise in the first place.

Old Farkers like me kinda like it.

No need to pack and unpack.  Plenty of food.  A bunch of pools, etc.  Get to see a couple different places.  It's convenient.

I'm booked on a cruise in November.  This business will either burn out by then, or kill us all.

Knowing my luck, my MELD score will crater, and I'll jump to the top of the UNOS list a week before the cruise, or I'll expire like a dozen eggs or something be just plain dead.

Dead = no more needles.  Can't be all THAT bad....

What is your current MELD if I may ask? I've been dealing with cirrhosis for 10 years now. I was at 29 when diagnosed but has decreased over the years. As of last week's labs, I'm at 13 and still not on UNOS list.


Hello fellow liver patient.

I'm currently at an 11.  Which is a HUGE improvement from the 32 I was a year ago.  I'm not on the UNOS list, just on the ready list at my transplant center.  I had to have mitral valve repair surgery before they would even entertain it.  All that blood flowing back into your lungs thing from the bypass machine and all.

I would just assume avoid the transplant if I can.  I feel OK from day to day (especially for a 46 yr old).  The valve repair really improved my quality of life.

I've learned a lot (as I'm sure you have) about blood chemistry, enzymes, and all that being in this particular boat (no pun intended).  I had my last round of blood work in January (I'm still every 90 days).  What's keeping my meld score high is my damn platelet count.  It was building back up, and then it took a nose dive.

Everything else seems to be falling into place rather nicely for me.  All my liver enzymes are within normal range, my INR number is just a little high, and my Bilirubin is only 0.1 point above normal.  My NA/K ratio is good, and my sodium, levels are stable.

When all this started, I was fighting off 2 rounds of Sepsis that after getting out of the hospital for a week, landed me back inside and ended up being at least 3 weeks on each admission.  As time goes by, the memories get murkier as to how much time elapsed.  A mental defense mechanism, I suppose.  I've gained back most of the weight I lost, and my kidneys survived in good shape.

I admittedly drank too much, but the doctors took "alcoholic" off the description for my cirrhosis.  They're leaning more towards an autoimmune reaction I had during the Sepsis episodes now.

I meet my doc again in March for a follow up.  He's clearly impressed with my progress thus far.  NOT being transplanted would suit me just fine, but the constant poking, prodding, and testing is getting a bit old, especially if it's to continue long term.  I had an endoscopy Friday and they did find 2 growths in my stomach.  Everything else is clear, so I'm waiting on those biopsies.

You're a bit younger than me, and I hope things go well for you.  I know of a fellow public safety worker (an EMT) in Maryland closer to your age who just had a liver transplant.  His was chronic and ongoing since his teenage years.  Never knew the guy, just saw it on social media and was surprised by how much we had in common (how many people like motorcycles and kittens?).

I'm at a different stage in my life.  I really have no family left.  My wife is a 47 yr old teenager (in all the bad ways) and it's just more misery than fun anymore.  I got 3 years to retire from my current job.  If I can make it that far, I plan on doing something pointless like being a day bartender someplace warm, and smoking weed at night.  Preferably in the Keys, someplace with a minimum of tourists.

If I can get 10 years around after I can retire, I'll be OK with that.  It's more time than most folks who retire from this crap.  I avoided the crotch fruit trap, my parents and family are all long dead, so no one will miss me.

Maybe get a bunch of drunks to scatter my ashes into the sea at sunset or something.

Sorry for the long form, it's been a crappy week on the home front....
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The least favorite part of the last cruise I went on was "The Chocolate Fountain" we were promised...

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Geez, reminds me a little of "Tub Girl"
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report