(Slate)   That awkward CEO moment when you wake up and realize that the Coronavirus' new name is the same as your company's   (slate.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somehow this article isn't about the CEO of Modelo.

I don't think the gen pop is calling it Covid-19
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Need to lose weight you will love getting Ayds!
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Need to lose weight you will love getting Ayds!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scottydoesntknow: [img2.thejournal.ie image 506x500]


dammit

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covid's been in business for about 40 years. We have very high-quality products, we have very good relationships with our customers, we're very good at what we do. I guess I don't have concern that people are going to be confused and think that our company is associated with this.

You should have concern.  Have you met people?
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've seen it called by 3+ names but never Covid or Covid-19.
Well, until now that is.
 
Report