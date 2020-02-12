 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Pope Francis says the clergy will remain cockblocked. That guy needs to lighten up   (bbc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He said they can't be married. They're far from cockblocked.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: He said they can't be married. They're far from cockblocked.


Those poor altar boys.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


After damn near thirty years of the internet for me (and I say this with all seriousness), I love that macros posted without text seem so much more effective than the alternative. They really do.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is estimated that at least 85% of villages in the Amazon are unable to celebrate Mass every week as a result of a shortage of priests. Some are said to only see a priest once a year.

But the conservative wing of the Catholic Church - particularly in Europe and North America - has spoken out against the idea, arguing that this could lead to the global abolition of celibacy.

So, it is more important to be celibate than to have enough ministers to share the Sacrament to parishioners and for parishioners to fulfill their Sunday Obligation of Mass?

You have a problem there in priorities.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People invented all the religions and their rules.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Ambitwistor: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

After damn near thirty years of the internet for me (and I say this with all seriousness), I love that macros posted without text seem so much more effective than the alternative. They really do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a recent surprise to the Catholic church, the oldest known copy of the Bible ever found has just revealed that the word was "celebrate", not "celibate ".
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tell me again about your shortage of priests. I wonder why that is?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report