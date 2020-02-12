 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   When you have a personal injury claim case against a company, stating "fear of heights" as part of your injury, you might want to NOT take that video at the top of Europe's highest water slide   (bbc.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Personal injury, Greater Manchester, Fear, Injury, Muscle, Manchester, Richard Hartley, personal injury claim  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 9:50 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think he would have learned his lesson the first time.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suck to be you, meatslab.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he looks like a wonderful person.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Evidence of Cogitative Behavioral Therapy underway.

/the theme park tickets will be submitted as a claim
 
aungen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DO NOT conquer your fear.  You must remain a victim.

"I'm afraid of pickles.  But I ate that pickle, and now I have to get a job."
*sad trombone*
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How many times is this going to be posted?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey Pete
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: How many times is this going to be posted?


AS MANY TIMES AS IT TAKES FOR YOU TO LEARN A LESSON.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Drunken Rampage: How many times is this going to be posted?

AS MANY TIMES AS IT TAKES FOR YOU TO LEARN A LESSON.


Forget it, he's on a rampage.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The council for the plaintiff would like to submit this *doctored* photo as evidence that he is indeed scared of heights."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You'd think he would have learned his lesson the first time.


That was true the first time this article was posted.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aungen: DO NOT conquer your fear.  You must remain a victim.


You are being paid for being a victim. If you stop being a victim, you stop being paid.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Insurance investigators must LOVE social media, probably even more than the police.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of heights, but that's not going to stop me from going down a waterslide. I mean come on, waterslides!!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report