Doomsday preppers selling timeshares. More like end-times-shares, am I right?
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But the company is already building another one in Colorado

I was surprised the article wasn't showing one in Colorado.  I've seen some facilities buried back in the national forests that would be *almost* unreachable if society collapsed.

I would like to think that, in the highly unlikely event everything simply went to shiat, people, in general, would help each other out rather than pull out weapons and start shooting each other.  I've been in disaster aftermaths and there are, of course, local panics by people/groups who are totally unprepared and ignorant but for the most part people would keep their shiat together and help each other along.
 
wood0366
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vault-Tec missed out on a great opportunity!
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a guy on Reddit who is making a killing by capitalizing on out-of-his-ass analysis of the prepper level for corona.  It's both amazing and depressing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Its quite a surprise nobody has started a real life vaultec
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Worried about how you'll have creature comforts after the nukes fall?

For only all of your money, you can have access to a luxury bunker will access to 5 star cuisine, clean showers, and comfortable beds for 1 week a year!  Act now and we'll throw in an extra 2 days.  That's up to 9 days a year where you won't be feasting on the good of your former loved ones.

/I'm sorry, but that week has already been taken.
//That one, too.
///I can get you 3 days in an outhouse that's only slightly radioactive.  But you'll have to use next year's points to qualify.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*mental note: dave is weak, prioritize for after the downfall*
 
geduld
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

These guys did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So you can only use the fallout shelter one week every few months? I am sure that will work out so well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These morons make me laugh.

Not one of these fatties would last a single night out in the woods shooting their own food and sleeping on the ground. You can buy all the tac-gear you want, youre still soft.
After the first week of apocalypse camping these bros would be begging the New World Order for a hot shower and a toothbrush.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

you aren't on the list?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aside from the crackpot socio-political stuff, it makes practical sense. You built a bunch of stuff that might otherwise never get used... how can you capitalize on it in the meantime?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
also for the low price of $99.99 now, I will walk your dog in case it gets left behind
 
Spectrum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll check them out for to the free TV, but I'm not signing a contract.

/I signed the contract
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

And looking at the history of disasters in the 20th century bears that out. Shared struggle brings out collaboration like nothing else.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Get 2 free tickets to Disneyworld just for listening to a short, low-pressure lecture on how the Jews will command an army of negroes to overthrow white society.
 
wood0366
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

To be fair, we aren't far enough on the Ethically Irresponsible Testing spectrum yet.
 
aungen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I spent the entire summer, for about 3 years, in the mountains with nothing but a pack and a few friends.  The only thing missing was the radiation and the need to shoot things.  Most of our packs weight was food.  Iodine tablets for water.  And everything else was basically boy-scout camping stuff.

At least ... my boy scout days were like that.  I hear most don't camp every month.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How is that supposed to work, is it like musical chairs? You just hope you are the one in the bunker when Trump presses the button because his feefees got hurt?
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So if you're the one living east of BFE when IT HAPPENS, you get to live.

Shame about the other bunch of dopes, though.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there anything these assholes do that is not a grift based on paranoia or hate?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In a SHTF scenario, I would rather stay hunkered-down in an upper middle-class urban enclave that try to flee out into the boonies. The countryside will be filled with heavily armed wackos living out their fantasies by fighting over extremely limited resources. In 2 weeks, most of them will be dead. In the city, there would be some hope of preserving secure pockets where social order can be restored, and restoring limited food distribution. I could live for more than a month off of the food I have in my house (we're talking survival fare here). Failing that, there will at least be lots of yummy brains around to feast upon.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't understand these people. They're almost universally Christian Dominionists, so with Doomsday comes the Rapture. What the fark are they worried about?

"What happened to my daughter in San Francisco?" Well, Drew... Hopefully she can't hear her parent's incessant whining because her ears are covered by the inner thighs of some really really butch dyke who's really really going to make sure your lineage ends right there. I'm assumings that's what you were alluding to, right Drew? Those dirty Left Coast heathens!
 
patrick767
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I think you're underestimating the utility of the tactical fanny pack!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

does his handle begin with "Har" and end with "lee"?
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

There are Youtube videos showing various prepper bunkers months to a couple years after they were built.

They're faring about as well as you'd expect an unmaintained mild-steel box sunk into wet earth to fare.

What's really pathetic is that the people that bought them imagine themselves as tough survivalists but don't have the wherewithal to fix a broken toilet or weld a cracked doorway seam.

/a fool and his money
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pfft. Me and the Gary's are gonna fark you up.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

When it's your turn, just take a big ol poop right in the middle of the place. The other people will be all "No thanks, we'll take the nuclear holocaust." Problem solved.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
" Hey guys! I bought my timeshare last year! Now with this deadly plague sweeping the country, here I am!"

"How do we know you're not infected?"

"You don't! Now open the gates and let me in!"

*gunshot*
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat because it's a copy pasta from NPR?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's fascinating how the Internet is enabling these large pockets of mass psychosis. People have been nuts forever, but now - thanks to social media and the cult of the amateur - they can flock together effortlessly.

The Pope of Manwich Village

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image
 
aungen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That's how Dave got killed and eaten first.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I don't agree with your analysis, if only because in a dense urban setting you cannot rely on the combination of security through obscurity and being a target tough enough to not be worthwhile.  Everyone will either know what you've got, or there'll be enough desperate people that someone will try to find out what you've got even at great peril.

In truly rural areas where access to one's property may be particularly difficult or costly (consider fuel shortage) it may not be worthwhile for someone to try to explore onto your property to see if there's anything that might be scavenged or stolen.

Another way of looking at it, is look at places that people explore now, and look at the amount of vandalism or graffiti.  There's more of both in urban areas.

Now all that said, if you're in a rural area but your neighbors know what you have then you may still be a target.  Basically you can't employ anyone locally to help you set up your compound, and you have to be careful about bringing in things to use, and even avoiding structures that might require county-level permits that would bring people in.

You probably also need to really be off the beaten path, there needs to be no good reason for anyone to stumble across your spot.  If you're close to a major highway, forget it.  If you're on roads that cross through between other places, forget it.  You're best bet is to be tucked away into a spot that has limited ways in and out and no through-roads.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doomsday roulette is more like it.  With only ten days available to you, the shiat has to hit the fan during your ten days, and then you have to defend yourself against the other 36 owners think they have the right to use the property indefintiely.  No thanks!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the plot to a Robin Williams movie.

/ Group of antisocial heavily armed gullible paranoids sounds like a perfect community during end of times
// For entertainment
/// From safe distance
 
padraig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That was actually a big part of The Postman : reconstruction was going well until preppers screwed things up.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah, I saw this episode of "Elementary." It didn't end well for one of the preppers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

