(CNN)   In the latest event of the saga, the Queen of England's grandson and his wife to get a divorce   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I care enough to say I don't care
 
snarkherder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The next wife will be beheaded.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's one of the ones we don't know, isn't it?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the first I realized she had grandchildren who were not squeezed from Princess Di's vagina.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trucker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And I should give a fark, why?
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now which one is he?

Oh yeh, he's I DON'T GIVE A fark.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And the first pic is of Meghan and Harry. What is this? The Daily Mail?
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fourth tier royals?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Queen's Diary - Dead Ringers - BBC
Youtube RfZMiTVvnxU
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: It's one of the ones we don't know, isn't it?


Yeah, but 3 out of 4 pictures in the article are Harry and Meghan for some reason.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [media3.giphy.com image 480x360]


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't vote for them.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My god has ANYONE pointed out that there's a topic they don't like or are not interested in, yet?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: My god has ANYONE pointed out that there's a topic they don't like or are not interested in, yet?


The Stand had a hamfisted ending and it's all your fault.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Autumn, give me a call.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our forefathers did not fight a war for us to care about what some English fop does with his bangers and mash.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Zara Tindall: "Hang on, did I just move up to 15? How on earth does this work??"
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trucker: And I should give a fark, why?


Because they are a group of evil racist farks who protect child rapists and any time anything miserable happens to them we should celebrate?

I got nothing.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Our forefathers did not fight a war for us to care about what some English fop does with his bangers and mash.


I'd bang her and smash.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: Autumn, give me a call.


Don't fall for that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is the first I realized she had grandchildren who were not squeezed from Princess Di's vagina.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She is absolutely devastated by this tragic development in her life
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice hats.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omg bbq: Trucker: And I should give a fark, why?

Because they are a group of evil racist farks who protect child rapists and any time anything miserable happens to them we should celebrate?

I got nothing.


You're gonna have to be more specific around here. Priests or Republicans?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: winedrinkingman: This is the first I realized she had grandchildren who were not squeezed from Princess Di's vagina.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x566]


Squeezed a bit too much?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Queen had a good run. I say Charles proclaims the role of King/Queen is eliminated from all British politics. Canada's head of state is the Queen, so we would eliminate all wording about the Queen from our laws, too.
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has anyone pointed out that a nice guillotine with an equally nice sharp blade would solve the problem once and for all?
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"In the latest event of the saga, the Queen of England's grandson and his wife to get a divorce"

Wait. They're both getting divorced?

Wait. The Queen of England is a man?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like how the first picture in the article is of the couple that Queen Lizzy only wishes were getting divorced, rather than the one that actually is splitting up.

I wonder how much that bribe cost the British taxpayers, eh?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the Queen of England's grandson and his wife to get a divorce

So if I read this correctly, the Queen is male, shares a wife with the Queen's grandson, and they're all getting a divorce?

/the aristocrats
 
