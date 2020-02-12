 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   You can't drive drunk with your kids in the car, you can't sleep drunk with them in the car, just make up your minds already   (news4jax.com) divider line
12
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're just letting the kids off the hook on this deal?
Youre telling me they cant scoot the old man over and drive themselves home?
farkin' lazy ass kids.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackboots gonna jackboot
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dothemath: So we're just letting the kids off the hook on this deal?
Youre telling me they cant scoot the old man over and drive themselves home?
farkin' lazy ass kids.


Back in olden times, when I was 12, dad and I were fly fishing in a river in Idaho.  I said I was going back to the truck to get a soda or something and dad said I should move the truck closer.  So I did.  At the end of the day, he started hiking back along the river to where he'd parked.  "No, dad, the truck's right over there."  When he could finally speak, he said, "I wasn't serious about moving the truck!"  Dad learned an important lesson about making offhand comments to kids that day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: dothemath: So we're just letting the kids off the hook on this deal?
Youre telling me they cant scoot the old man over and drive themselves home?
farkin' lazy ass kids.

Back in olden times, when I was 12, dad and I were fly fishing in a river in Idaho.  I said I was going back to the truck to get a soda or something and dad said I should move the truck closer.  So I did.  At the end of the day, he started hiking back along the river to where he'd parked.  "No, dad, the truck's right over there."  When he could finally speak, he said, "I wasn't serious about moving the truck!"  Dad learned an important lesson about making offhand comments to kids that day.


When I was 12 (1986) my dad would regularly send me to the store in his truck to buy cigarettes. Granted it was only about 4 miles but I still thought it was pretty cool.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
mchaboud
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The biggest crime in all of this is that a Subaru Outback is now considered an SUV...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to the Sheriff's Office, Vallotton was taken to jail and recorded blood alcohol concentration levels of .349 and .342.

Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: According to the Sheriff's Office, Vallotton was taken to jail and recorded blood alcohol concentration levels of .349 and .342.

Thinking about it more, the question is...why did the do it twice?  The cops never do these things twice.

It had to be because they thought the machine was broken when it registered a .349 so they brought out another meter to double check it.  ROTFLOL.
 
jst3p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jackboots gonna jackboot


Vallotton was taken to jail and recorded blood alcohol concentration levels of .349 and .342.

That isn't "fell asleep with the kids in the car", that's "passed out while drunk driving with the kids in the car".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mchaboud: The biggest crime in all of this is that a Subaru Outback is now considered an SUV...


Better than being a SVU.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: Jackboots gonna jackboot

Vallotton was taken to jail and recorded blood alcohol concentration levels of .349 and .342.

That isn't "fell asleep with the kids in the car", that's "passed out while drunk driving with the kids in the car".


?????
You are assuming.
You can't prove that.
WTF?
Love how people think things with no proof.

Now show a video of him drunk before pulling over, and I'll buy that.

Look I hate DWI. I think we should take your car the first case. But, did the cop see him driving? No. The cop saw him sleeping.
 
