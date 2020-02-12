 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   "Other than that, I'm alright" says Florida Man who brought a knife to a gunfight and got shot in the face and groin. Life is tough and so is he   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Parking lot, Strip Mall, David Medina, Brenda Perez, Julie Brown, Engagement, Attack, Bobcat Goldthwait  
398 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 3:52 PM



cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Better get him some novocaine for the soul before he sputters out.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Roger Alan Wade AND JACKASS - If You're Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough
dickfreckle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The bullet broke my jaw in 12 places. So, I'm wearing a wire for six weeks. I got one through the leg and one through the groin," Medina told News4Jax. "Other than that, I'm alright. "

Just a flesh wound! Just a flesh wound!

I like this guy. Sounds like my dumbass after a motorcycle accident.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you insist on owning guns, please learn how to cluster your shots in the alleged attackers chest.
Also, nice small genitalia.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: Better get him some novocaine for the soul before he sputters out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
