(The New York Times)   Half of Americans will be obese and a quarter will severely obese by 2030 report scientists at the University of No Duh   (nytimes.com) divider line
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to try and be severely obese on my upper quarter, just obese in the middle with tiny chicken legs.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: I am going to try and be severely obese on my upper quarter, just obese in the middle with tiny chicken legs.


Beefcaake
BEEFCAAAKE!!!
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And today most Americans don't read ingredients and don't care about what they are eating. So no surprise?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
good luck finding a beverage that is not loaded with sugar, sucrose or fructose. one day i label studied the fruit juice aisle. not one healthy choice in the whole lot.
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dcewboipbvgi2.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Coming in at what will become the new "svelte" average of 220 lbs
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm a bit thick in the middle.

On the other hand, I was hearing that half of all American children were malnourished.  Has that changed?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop fat shaming jeez
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Stop fat shaming jeez


Do they look ashamed to you?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I propose a variation of the game show 'Running Man' in Africa. Native tribes hunt fat people. If they catch one, they can have it for food. Feed the tribe for a month. If the fat person somehow survives the gauntlet of tribes and wild animals, they can go free. Having learned the invaluable lesson of exercise and being in shape, it's a win-win situation all round. The hunting tribes get a bucket of KFC as compensation.

Ricky Gervais or James Corden, whoever is fatter, to host.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'My 600-lb Life' will just be a show about regular people then?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every time I get out to the US it takes me a day to adjust as to how overweight to obese, and unhealthy, many people are. And lazy. I was in Ventura just two weeks ago, and easily managed to walk 30-35 miles over four days to get to five different microbreweries so I could enjoy their beers. I saw few other people walking, even though the weather was nice, and it's actually possible to walk everywhere in Ventura.

csb
While at another conference in the hellhole that is Galveston, I was walking along the Seawall Boulevard to get to Fort San Jacinto Historic Point, about 6 miles each way, and at least five cars passed that honked their horns and asked out the window if I was walking because I was DUI. Only one correctly identified I was walking because I was a foreigner and it was healthy.
/csb
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: Flagg99: Stop fat shaming jeez

Do they look ashamed to you?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Well, that's their appetizers taken care of. When do their mains come?
 
GungFu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was watching the Oscars on a US stream and the amount of fast food ads every 10 minutes or so was obscene. They showed one from Red Lobster, and while it looked delicious, as lobsters are, the melted butter in a tub looked like something you could drink as it splashed all over the place in slow motion for no reason whatsoever.

And it's not just the US. In the UK, whenever I return from an Asian country, I'm always shocked at how big women are. In fact the first things I notice are how humungous their breasts are compared to the little Asian ones. It's like some GM udder.
 
frostus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey Ma, look at me! I'm a trend setter!!
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Stop fat shaming jeez


YOU'RE KILLING YOURSELF THE WAY YOU EAT YOU FAT FUCK LOOK AT YA
Youtube 3QTZLi0kb6k
 
Socrofece
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm overweight, despite the fact that I eat pretty healthy -- not enough exercise.

However, I drink very little apart from sugarless coffee and lemon water.  If i was drinking pure sugar solutions like everyone else, i have no doubt i'd be 30 pounds heavier.

Seriously, when my obese diabetic coworker who limps when he walks says "Hey!  If you're going up there, can you bring me back a Mountain Dew?" i almost feel like saying, hell no, that shiat is killing you.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been eating and walking in Finland for two weeks. Food is less salty and/or sweet. You can taste all the other subtle flavors. Soda pop tastes very different even if it says Coke, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, etc.

I see food ads for one burger place  (Hesburger) and grocery stores.  No TV ads for booze, cigs, or prescription drugs.

I do see overweight people here and there but that's not the average look. As I wait for my flight, I'm sitting next to the entire Finnish sychronized ice skating team. They are all very lean although surprisingly tall. Pretty average for these parts. And they're gorgeous.
 
