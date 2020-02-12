 Skip to content
(The American Independent)   Republicans think tampons need to be taxed to limit women from buying too many, because of course they do   (americanindependent.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
tampons=abortions
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WAT?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I would think since it's a sales tax holiday, there's really no limit on the number of items anybody can purchase," Republican state Sen. Joey Hensley said during a debate on the proposal on Tuesday, according to the AP. "I don't know how you would limit the number of items someone could purchase."

Do they limit the number of other items that can be bought during the tax holiday weekend? Turns out they don't.
You can buy school supplies or art supplies, but only $100/item or less are tax free. You can buy clothing as long as it doesn't cost more than $100 per item. Apparently you can't split out a suit jacket from vest and pants to get the cost below $100 per each item because they are generally sold together. If you purchase a computer, it has to cost less than $1500.

So somehow they already have in their heads to generally limit what can be bought during the tax holiday.

But apparently you can buy multiple packs of the ultimate sharpie collection because as a unit it cost less than $100. ($86). You could buy 4 such packs tax free.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Based on some research done on the internet, if you can buy lots of sharpies, you clearly should be able to buy lots of tampons.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republican meeting.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait... When you said women were wearing too many tampons... for what purpose?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not a woman, but I'm under the impression that the number of tampons they need is non-negotiable.  They need what they need.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: I'm not a woman, but I'm under the impression that the number of tampons they need is non-negotiable.  They need what they need.


Women don't need tampons at all. Just confine them to their menstruation huts during shark week.

Besides, modern Conservatism teaches us that women can avoid the cost of all hygiene products by simply staying pregnant during their entire reproductive lives*.*Applies to White Christian women only; all others should report for sterlization
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read my lips:  no new taxes!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because wimmins are totes going to have more kids to reduce their time NOT pregnant, because tampons are so much more expensive than children?

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus...or Odin...or Vishnu....someone needs to get your minds right...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would think since it's a sales tax holiday, there's really no limit on the number of items anybody can purchase," Republican state Sen. Joey Hensley said during a debate on the proposal on Tuesday, according to the AP. "I don't know how you would limit the number of items someone could purchase."

Why does he hate capitalism? Maybe he's a commie and would prefer shortages due to artificial limits. You know, like the good old days in the Soviet Union.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If'n the women folk would stay pregnant, like god intended, this wouldn't be an issue now, would it?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party of limited government:

GOP lawmakers worried that women would abuse the law and purchase too many feminine hygiene products during the pause on state sales tax on some items
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you send bloody tampons through the mail? Of course the mail would be taxed for shipping purposes.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These GOP "men" just need to come out of the closet already. They are ensuring that no woman will ever want to willingly sleep with them.
 
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senator Hensley looks like he's got box full of those things shoved up his ass.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I encourage the GOP to pass a large tampon tax in the Senate.  It won't get passed in the House and will make some great commercials for the election.

/Don't interrupt your opponent when they are making a mistake.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: These GOP "men" just need to come out of the closet already. They are ensuring that no woman will ever want to willingly sleep with them.


Don't pin their eurotophobia on homosexuals. We know about and appreciate tampons and pass for sanitary reasons.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is "too many", exactly?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about not bloody taxing tampons in the first place?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampons should not be taxed at all.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: How much is "too many", exactly?


Your ration is eleven per year, citizen.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: How much is "too many", exactly?


If you can build an actual 2 story house out of tampons so the walls can easily absorb the full impact of torrential rainfall while still providing a comfortable living space to its denizens...maybe you have too many.
 
No-Class Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern American Conservatism, everybody!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are scared the ladies will stuff them down their throats.

/ blessed silence
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm if 100% of the money is put in a fund to help plumbers cope with life i could be ok with this. otherwise no
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: How about not bloody taxing tampons in the first place?


Worse than that.

Apparently the tax on tampons represents a such a significant revenue item, they're wetting themselves at the thought of all that delicious tax money vanishing.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This proposal is going to become my new go-to example of "solution searching for a problem."
 
jso2897
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's the great thing about "small government" - you can insert it into all sorts of tight spaces.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can wimmins live without tampons? Depends.

/kicks himself out
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are they out of their bloody minds?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why is a man the spokesperson on this issue??? Credibility goes right out the window, lol.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just buy as many $1500 laptops as you can and flip them on eBay a week later. Plenty of profit to buy as many tampons as you like.

misanthropicsob: Can you send bloody tampons through the mail? Of course the mail would be taxed for shipping purposes.


Maye this woman could get involved? https://www.mercurynews.com​/2020/01/11​/woman-charged-after-allegedly-throwin​g-blood-at-senators/
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: dragonchild: How much is "too many", exactly?

If you can build an actual 2 story house out of tampons so the walls can easily absorb the full impact of torrential rainfall while still providing a comfortable living space to its denizens...maybe you have too many.


I was going to start insulating my house with them but I thought that would be too many.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flincher: These GOP "men" just need to come out of the closet already. They are ensuring that no woman will ever want to willingly sleep with them.


gocomics.typepad.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tax free? Well I'm about to buy a bunch, fark it!
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
bloody hell.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Republican meeting.
[Fark user image image 425x231]
Wait... When you said women were wearing too many tampons... for what purpose?


... That's my fetish?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's amazing certain things, I mean, but it's great to be in this country. You have freedoms. You know you can say anything you want, you can do anything you want. Certain freedom I had no idea about. I walked into a store first time, I saw this box. It says New Freedom. And I said to myself: "What a Country!" Freedom in a box! I bought fifteen of them. If any of you need some, I still have it, I had no idea what those things are but - Super Maxi. I figured I should get as much freedom as possible.
And I would write letters to my friends in Russia, I would put those things in envelope, I figured they should get freedom too. Then I read sanitary napkins. I put those things on the tables, I thought those are good napkins - they are expensive, and people would go: yeah!
But nobody would want to tell me what those things are. People don't like talk about this. I thought they are knee pads. Then I though they are head bands. Here I am wearing this stuff, in the gym, people coming over and "You look good. What the hell are you wearing?" I don't do it anymore. I buy Stay Free.
 
eKonk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We can't drop taxes on tampons - how the hell can we afford to do that and also cut taxes for the wealthy? Think, people!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know how women are.  If given half a chance they'd just be wastefully sticking tampons everywhere all the time.  Runny nose?  Tampons!  Closing a bottle of leftover wine?  Tampon!  Loud coworkers?  Shove a tampon in each ear and one down each of their throats!  Thank god the GOP is here to protect civilization from being overrun with tampons.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nothing is ever simple with Republicans, there's always strings attached.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait, do Republicans have a problem with all sanitary products or just tampons? What about pads?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This wasn't taken out of context at all.  Nope.  Damn sure wasn't.  No reason to click and rage, here.

*eyeroll*
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, because wimmins are totes going to have more kids to reduce their time NOT pregnant, because tampons are so much more expensive than children?

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus...or Odin...or Vishnu....someone needs to get your minds right...


Jesus doesn't seem to be doing a very good job of providing that guidance. I'd suggest Thor 'cause, you know, percussive maintenance.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/   Yes, I know he's not the god of hammers.
//   Still, when every tool needs a nailing, all you need is someone with a hammer.
///   Or something like that.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/    Captain Hammer: "WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAYY!"
//    Me: "What? No! I didn't mean you! Go away! Shoo! Shoo! Go throw a car at someone's head."
///    Captain Hammer: "Awww."
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's similar to how druggies were stealing Tide a few years ago:  Suds for Drugs

Or as better explained by the NY Times:

The recent New York magazine article suggests that Tide thieves have engaged in a sophisticated form of analysis. Somehow, it's claimed, they've all simultaneously determined that, compared to stealing other goods, stealing Tide offers greater benefits and lower costs.

The only problem with this theory is that it makes no sense. First, there's no evidence that, compared to any number of other products, Tide is any easier to steal, any less likely to spoil, or any harder for the authorities to trace. In terms of benefits, stealing Tide should be no more attractive than stealing, say, Clorox bleach, Cascade dishwasher detergent, Similac baby formula or Jack Daniel's whiskey.

Second, the costs of stealing Tide are virtually indistinguishable from the costs associated with stealing other kinds of comparably valued goods.


This gives me an idea though.  Maybe I could take advantage of the annual back to school sales tax holiday to stock up on Big Chief tablets and sell them on ebay or something.  I'll be rich!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Read my lips:  no new taxes!


Phrasing.
 
rudemix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What type of moron could take the word of the decrepit old man in the picture seriously about anything to do with women or their health and hygiene? He comes from an era where any talk of sex ed, reproductive health, feminine hygiene, male hygiene, or any similar topics were absolutely frowned upon. This man has never heard a fact in his life about menstruation. He has heard a lot of icky stuff about blood seeping from sin-holes and the abomination of Eve. Only a moron would take anything this farking clownzo says about women's health seriously.

And yet he'll be re-elected in Tennessee year after year until he and his constituents finally die off. Clinging far too long to a life that was enabled by the same science these goons constantly shriek about while skull farking this nation.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They... they think tampons are contraception, don't they?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: They... they think tampons are contraception, don't they?


Do you know anybody who has become pregnant while using tampons?
 
