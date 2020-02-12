 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Four high school students have filed a federal lawsuit saying the school district should not be able to suspend and/or expel them for sending racist messages to fellow students in a Snapchat group   (mlive.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well they shouldn't be able to suspend students for what they say off campus unless it is facially illegal, no matter how repugnant it is.

We have the First Amendment to protect things we don't like,not things we do like.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Saline students sue school district for punishment from racist Snapchat group...

I'm sure we can find some sort of solution for their salty language.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
they're not wrong
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is tiptoeing around Morse v. Frederick territory.

On one hand, schools have an obligation to prevent disruption to the educational process. On the other, the students have some good claims about overreach.

The courts are going to have to wade in on this. Until then, I reserve my opinion.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Saline is where the white people who left Detroit went.

//It's pronounced SUH-leen
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also, why are there so many southern confederate-loving rednecks in Michigan?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Around here, there are code of conduct letters that students and parents are required to sign to participate in extra curricular activities.  And they are very strict on enforcement.  Teens are complete idiots when it comes to their phones.  They will do the damnedest things and swear that it's gone because it's vanished, whatever it is.  Then when someone easily retrieves it, the teen is shocked.  Every single time.

With the current SCOTUS, I would not count on this being tossed, unless they carve out a racial exception to protect the bigots.  The first amendment says that Congress shall make no law restricting free speech, but school boards are not Congress so if the local or state level entities want to restrict inflammatory hate speech, that's acceptable.  I can see a 5-4 reasoning like this, just because it would be such a strict reading of the Constitution.  Just like they are doing with abortion rights.  As long as the changes are stay below the Federal level, it's cool to restrict women's access to health.  Preserve the Roe v. Wade precedent through hair splitting.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would go beyond racism per se. If the messages were sent to harass the student and render school an intimidating environment, expel them, or take other administrative actions. Same for any other form of intense harassment. There will be some potential for disagreement about how significant harassment is specifically due to racism as opposed to other types of intimidation.

I would add, however, that expulsion is in some ways not ideal.

If we agree, at least to an extent, that racism is rooted in ignorance, and we consider that this is a school, couldn't we pause a bit and think about the roles of school in combating ignorance? Admittedly, it's hard to force-feed information to someone unwilling to learn, and whose home life may be working against it, but this is probably one of the last chances to try to cure this disease.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: Also, why are there so many southern confederate-loving rednecks in Michigan?


Hillbilly Highway
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Snapchat group school sanctioned?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you can afford to send your children to private school, they don't tend to bite the hand that feeds them.
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Saline is where the white people who left Detroit went.

//It's pronounced SUH-leen



A2 got too expensive in the 80s, so they went to Saline.  Once that got expensive, people went to Dexter. Now that Dexter's expensive...I don't know what's next.

For people not from around here, this is an well off school district in a slightly rural area where the kids have nothing to do with their privileged asses.  One of the highest ranked districts in the state and also one of the worst heroin problems.
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, for those of you coming into this story now, there is a previous chapter.  Gee, I wonder where these kids learned it from?

https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/​2​020/02/why-didnt-you-stay-in-mexico-sc​hool-diversity-and-inclusion-
meeting-turns-volatile.html

What a bunch of assholes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know who else were emboldened racists?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Saline is where the white people who left Detroit went.

//It's pronounced SUH-leen


And for whom Ann Arbor is too full of uppity libs.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They don't need to be so salty about it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Saline students punished for being both fresh and salty.

Ironic.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I doubt the Supreme Court is going to overturn "bong hits for Jesus".
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Saline is where the white people who left Detroit went.

//It's pronounced SUH-leen


Saline has 8800 people and is farther from Detroit than Ann Arbor.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​municipalities_in_Michigan_(by_populat​ion)
Those cities in Wayne and Macomb counties are where the white and brown people went.

Dearborn, Livonia, Novi, Sterling Heights, etc.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Around here, there are code of conduct letters that students and parents are required to sign to participate in extra curricular activities.


This does not cover suspension or expulsion. You cannot be compelled to sign away a right.
 
NFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Were the messages directed to other students in the school?  If so. I agree with the suspension.
 
fisker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's Snapchat's platform. They decide what can be posted.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: cherryl taggart: Around here, there are code of conduct letters that students and parents are required to sign to participate in extra curricular activities.

This does not cover suspension or expulsion. You cannot be compelled to sign away a right.


It's not signing away a right though, and if you don't like a school's code of conduct you can go to a different school.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

max_pooper: I doubt the Supreme Court is going to overturn "bong hits for Jesus".


They don't have to.
To do so, he made three legal determinations: first, that "school speech" doctrine should apply because Frederick's speech occurred "at a school event"; second, that the speech was "reasonably viewed as promoting illegal drug use"; and third, that a principal may legally restrict that speech-based on the three existing First Amendment school speech precedents, other Constitutional jurisprudence relating to schools, and a school's "important, indeed, perhaps compelling interest" in deterring drug use by students.

Morse v Frederick was pretty narrowly tailored, and two of its bases and the third, which relies on the first two, don't exist here.

Also, four justices have retired since then (3-2 for the remainder), so who knows how the vote goes today.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else were emboldened racists?


Mongols?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Saline students seem to be pretty salty.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This text is now purple: cherryl taggart: Around here, there are code of conduct letters that students and parents are required to sign to participate in extra curricular activities.

This does not cover suspension or expulsion. You cannot be compelled to sign away a right.

It's not signing away a right though, and if you don't like a school's code of conduct you can go to a different school.


1. That's not how public school districts work.
2. You have a right to a public education.

Expulsion from a public school essentially requires a criminal conviction, because that's essentially what it is.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

italie: Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.


What about institutions that intrude on your constitutional rights?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: italie: Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.

What about institutions that intrude on your constitutional rights?


Like the anti-abortion groups trying to force unconstitutional laws at the state level?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Dr Jack Badofsky: italie: Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.

What about institutions that intrude on your constitutional rights?

Like the anti-abortion groups trying to force unconstitutional laws at the state level?


If schools now have the option to ignore the first amendment, can we bring prayer back into the classroom?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Dr Jack Badofsky: italie: Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.

What about institutions that intrude on your constitutional rights?

Like the anti-abortion groups trying to force unconstitutional laws at the state level?


Yes, though I don't know about abortion being a constitutionally-protected right.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Dr Jack Badofsky: italie: Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.

What about institutions that intrude on your constitutional rights?

Like the anti-abortion groups trying to force unconstitutional laws at the state level?


No one is arguing schools do not have the right to suspend or expel your aborted fetus.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: rebelyell2006: Dr Jack Badofsky: italie: Illegal or not, I'm getting pretty sick of emboldened racists.

What about institutions that intrude on your constitutional rights?

Like the anti-abortion groups trying to force unconstitutional laws at the state level?

If schools now have the option to ignore the first amendment, can we bring prayer back into the classroom?


Prayer never left the classroom.  Mandatory prayer with punishments for non-Protestants left.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: HotWingConspiracy: This text is now purple: cherryl taggart: Around here, there are code of conduct letters that students and parents are required to sign to participate in extra curricular activities.

This does not cover suspension or expulsion. You cannot be compelled to sign away a right.

It's not signing away a right though, and if you don't like a school's code of conduct you can go to a different school.

1. That's not how public school districts work.


Sure it is. Kids get expelled all the time and then go to a different school.

2. You have a right to a public education.

Yes. Maybe not at the school you like though.

Expulsion from a public school essentially requires a criminal conviction,

No.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's surprising how many folks here still think the first amendment means "I can do anything I want and no one can do anything about it."
 
