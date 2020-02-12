 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Idaho's having a bit of a European moment. Difficulty: Moment is 1347   (sfgate.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Vaccination, lax vaccine laws, Vaccine, Smallpox, California parents, communicable diseases, public hearing period, real progress  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 5:08 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweet, famous spuds, mumps and Aryan chumps all in one place
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, plague conduits are calling themselves 'refugees'.

And they're congregating.

Everyone else, get out now!
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So if vaccination equals socialism, then this could kill two birds with one stone. So to speak.
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fark 'em.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't care about the herd," Munilla said, "I care about my family, about my children."

Well, thanks for making it easier to ignore your suffering, but why do you have to kill your children, too?
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I'm a mother. And I'm also a California refugee," Bay Area native Shalee Brindley said at one Boise hearing. "I came here in search of medical freedom."

BabelFishTranslation: "I demand the freedom to see kids die, or at least get irreparably maimed, in defense of my idiocy."
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report