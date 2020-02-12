 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   SCORE 0   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Prison, Death, Business, listless Rodriguez, 43-year-old old mother, Nursing, surveillance video, Rodriguez's exact time  
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ignoring a person in need of medical attention is indeed a "malicious criminal act" when you are holding them in your custody.  Maybe it's not intentional, but you'd charge someone with criminally negligent homicide for the same acts if they didn't have a gun and a badge.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is my nightmare scenario. For real. Being ignored for 4 days whilst in the midst of a psychological break? Yeah, heads need to roll. Hope her husband sues the f*ck out of the profit-prison.

I also need vent about the idiotic term 'GRAPIC WARNING'  Whoever thought that was good to go needs a cockpunch.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus H. Christ. In a normal, reasonably civilized country, every person involved in this woman's detention would be fired and/or prosecuted up to their eyeballs.

/yeah, yeah, both sides of the story, yadda yadda yadda
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is murder
 
GungFu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That video was totally farked up. What a nightmare scenario. Another case of never call the cops.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The lesson here:   Make sure you have a white friend on stand-by to call 911 for you so you get the appropriate response to your health crisis.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't recall the term for it but that was a homicide by neglect.
Criminal neglect.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do not call the police. They are not there to help.
 
solcofn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WTF??

Someone remind me why for-profit prisons are a good thing.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This woman did not need to die in jail. I hope there are consequences because this is criminal.
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

solcofn: WTF??

Someone remind me why for-profit prisons are a good thing.


It protects government officials from prosecution.
The same officials that dole out these prison contracts.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The family didn't call the police--they called an ambulance. The police arrived as part of the 911 call...and they decided to intervene.

Then they broke multiple laws, refused her care, stamped all over her constitutional rights, and tortured her while she was in the middle of a health crisis, which had "psychotic break" as one of the symptoms. There are many illnesses that have "psychotic break" as a symptom.

I hope the family's lawsuit destroys that for-profit NaphCare company, due to malpractice. I hope it destroys the SCORE jail and drives some assholes out of a job. The only thing I can see that SCORE did properly was they didn't destroy their surveillance footage.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not call the police. They are not there to help.


They didn't.  They called for an ambulance.  The article doesn't really explain why the police came or why she was taken to jail.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

debug: iheartscotch: Do not call the police. They are not there to help.

They didn't.  They called for an ambulance.  The article doesn't really explain why the police came or why she was taken to jail.


In some municipalities a call to 9/11 has police, fire, and EMS all respond.  Then they decide who is needed from there.
 
rudemix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to work in an ER where local law brought people in crisis. They aren't trained to be compassionate to these patients nor do they care to be. Cops only see law. When they went to the patient's house at 1am for a noise complaint they are dealing with an infraction of the law. Thusly they are dealing with a criminal as far as they are concerned.

The worst behavior was towards people they'd interacted with before. Don't expect a shred of kindness the second time, or beyond, cops come to your house during an episode. You'll become routine and their Weeners will be to drag you off restrained instantly because that's what they eventually did the last times. After they ham handedly exacerbated the situation.

Anyone connected to this should burn hot and fiery.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The prison's lawyer's name is John E. Justice.  Wow.
 
Bowen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd send her to the hospital out of pure laziness, at the very least.

"Ugh, this lady is a pain in the ass - send her over to psych."
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solcofn: WTF??

Someone remind me why for-profit prisons are a good thing.


Value to the shareholder
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dennysgod: The lesson here:   Make sure you have a white friend on stand-by to call 911 for you so you get the appropriate response to your health crisis.


I am a male with a deep voice, if I call 911 I only get incredulity because "you can handle it". So I always find a woman to call 911 if something is happening because they will actually respond to a woman calling for help.

/Yeah, 911 operator, I can totally handle 5 gang bangers trying to kick in my door. I sound so manly I'm just like Rambo.
//farkers.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report