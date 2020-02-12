 Skip to content
(CNN)   Send your kid to the prestigious Sarah Lawrence but look out for that pervy dad who'll turn your kid into a hooker. It's soooo annoying   (cnn.com) divider line
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He moved into on-campus housing with his daughter and her roommates during their sophomore year in late 2010 and began "therapy" sessions with some roommates in which he presented himself as a father figure who could solve their psychological problems, the indictment states.

These young women are not too bright, then? Not that that excuses abuse, but it may help explain why get got away with it.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prestigious?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "That victim allegedly was forced to work as a prostitute for more than four years, and Ray allegedly collected more than $500,000 from her, Berman said."

120K a year from selling one's wares? That's a healthy addition to GDP. Someone should tell politicians there's a lot of taxable income right there. Plus it'll make the headline economc indicators look better.

There's the concept of "imputed rent" for homeowners. It's an amount added to GDP which is the rent the person would be paying, but is not (and it's not taxed - but there is talk from time to time of doing so). It's totally absurd, but it makes the headline indicators look better.

Now, imagine if prostitution were legal. If you were married, you could get "imputed consortium fees" added to GDP, the amount you'd pay a prostitute but don't because you're making the beast with two backs with your significant other. OTOH, if you do pay a prostitute, you are actually adding to GDP, in a real, non-imputed way. Win-win.

Get on it politicians (pun intended).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... why did the college let him none into on-campus housing with a bunch of students?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Prestigious?


I've had enough of your Sarah Lawrence bashing young lady!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: He moved into on-campus housing with his daughter and her roommates during their sophomore year in late 2010 and began "therapy" sessions with some roommates in which he presented himself as a father figure who could solve their psychological problems, the indictment states.

These young women are not too bright, then? Not that that excuses abuse, but it may help explain why get got away with it.


"If you could walk through the ocean of most people's souls, you'd scarcely get your feet wet."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: ~snipped lots of words~



Can I buy some pot from you?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Prestigious?


Shockingly, Yes
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"


Got any offspring of your own?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: ... why did the college let him none into on-campus housing with a bunch of students?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: johnny_vegas: Prestigious?

Shockingly, Yes


Counterpoint:  53% acceptance rate
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well there is some scum that needs to be locked up until the end of time.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: ... why did the college let him none into on-campus housing with a bunch of students?


This.  How the everloving fark?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
South Park - Butters' Bottom Bitch - "Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?"
Youtube ImYci3uWXbg
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"

Got any offspring of your own?


two daughters, two sons, all  grown.   Five grandkids, four still in school.   Your point?

Ask the courts if someone is a "kid" when they break the law at age 19.   There is your answer.
 
gimlet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Were drugs involved? Is the guy a telepath? I cant wrap my mind around how someone could get away with this for almost a decade.

Lock him up!!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ambitwistor: ... why did the college let him none into on-campus housing with a bunch of students?

[Fark user image 525x615]


Completely false equivalence. Thornton Melon was a student, and he had that meddling dean to deal with.

Seems like there was no such oversight here.

/seriously HOW THE FARK was he allowed in on-campus housing???
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Weird Hal: Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"

Got any offspring of your own?

two daughters, two sons, all  grown.   Five grandkids, four still in school.   Your point?

Ask the courts if someone is a "kid" when they break the law at age 19.   There is your answer.


I've got my answer all right.

Try not to blame any victims on the way to the parking lot.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"


What (meddling) kids may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Weird Hal: Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"

Got any offspring of your own?

two daughters, two sons, all  grown.   Five grandkids, four still in school.   Your point?

Ask the courts if someone is a "kid" when they break the law at age 19.   There is your answer.


Ok boomer
 
EJ25T
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn, y'all. Looks like rape apologists get up early around these parts.
 
eas81
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Smug Bastard needs to be put in PMITA prison

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Weird Hal: Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"

Got any offspring of your own?

two daughters, two sons, all  grown.   Five grandkids, four still in school.   Your point?

Ask the courts if someone is a "kid" when they break the law at age 19.   There is your answer.


But seriously, considering that this was an ongoing thing, for YEARS, a 19 year old who was wrapped up in this was in all likelihood recruited and groomed much earlier.  Math how does it work?

but you seem to like blaming victims here and comparing them to criminals themselves.

Don't pimp out any of your grandkids, buddy, even if they deserve it for being so dumb.  I mean how can the help it if they share your defective DNA, gramps.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Damn, y'all. Looks like rape apologists get up early around these parts.


Right?  They totally deserved it...being stupid kids who won't get off their lawn and all that.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He moved into on-campus housing with his daughter and her roommates during their sophomore year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Well there is some scum that needs to be locked up until the end of time.fed feet first into a wood chipper.


Better
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless he's planning on killing them and stuffing them in a trunk, it's "call girl," not "hooker."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember a story from a PhD student about how he was invited to a conference by a professor, and at the after-party learned that he was supposed to be the entertainment.
 
GORDON
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tfa says "as teenagers," a lot, in order to put me into a mindset that a child was exploited.

No.

They're weren't victims, they were young women making bad choices.  If you want to be old enough to vote, you've got to be responsible for your own decisions.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was thinking Sarah Lawrence was one of the Seven Sisters, but that's Barnard.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Weird Hal: Stud Gerbil: These "kids" are all over 18.   They may be sheltered, naive. or just dumb, but they aren't "kids"

Got any offspring of your own?

two daughters, two sons, all  grown.   Five grandkids, four still in school.   Your point?

Ask the courts if someone is a "kid" when they break the law at age 19.   There is your answer.


Haha right, because the "courts" would never do something like sentence a 12-year-old as if he were an adult hahahah. Oh wait.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Publikwerks    inglixthemad:

Well there is some scum that needs to be locked up until the end of time.fed feet first into a wood chipper.

Better


I normally lean more towards a Viking Blood Eagle for these kinds of creeps. But I do like where your going with this 1.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EJ25T: Damn, y'all. Looks like rape apologists get up early around these parts.


For example?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was in college there were a number of unauthorized residents. A guy who graduated a year or two ago and never moved out. Boyfriends living in the supposedly all-girls dorm. Nobody's dad that I knew of.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EJ25T: Damn, y'all. Looks like rape apologists get up early around these parts.


You got to get up pretty early in the morning to catch me looking in your windows.
 
