 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gannett Images) Caption Caption this hockey discussion   (gannett-cdn.com) divider line
18
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 9 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I wish I knew how to quit you!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just died in your arms tonight.
It must've been something you said.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shape of our democracy is the issue that affects every other issue.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: I really like those frosted tips, where did you get them done?
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this sweater make my armpit smell funny?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: This new Right Guard scent is AMAZING, isn't it?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gain !
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay, man. She wasn't good enough for you anyway.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a boxing match, and a hockey game broke out.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I slept with your mom last night.

That's weird, so did I.

.
.

(Now with voting)
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are you going to tell me where you got those sweet frosted tips, or aren't you?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tastes great!

Less filling!
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad, buddy. I think we've got a puck bunny!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"You hate Pierre? I hate Pierre, too!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Don't look now, but the goalie just said fark it and left."
 
Lillya
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Okay okay - You're right - I see it now - it IS a mesh jersey
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark you, Shoresy!
 
Skipped 9 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report