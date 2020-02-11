 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Woman may be confined on Cruise Ship for unpaid medical bills. Oh, and not THAT cruise ship   (news4jax.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The best advice on cruise ships is never take a cruise unless you like being infected with various viruses and aliments. They are floating Petri dishes. Just take the money and go to a liquor store and use a food delivery service for a week.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTA: "her 4-year-old son, Roman, fell and got a small cut above his eye. She said he wound up in the infirmary the next day after the cut got infected, and the infection is threatening his brain and his vision."

Right now slip and fall lawyers are lining up to take this case.  Sorry Norwegian, this is gonna cost you a hell of a lot more than those medical bills.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships



Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
there is no legal recourse on cruise ships
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships


Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.


They got the insurance.  It says they have to pay the $10K up front and get reimbursed, and they don't have it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"...she didn't want to take the chance of her and her child of being stranded in Mexico without passports to get back into the U.S. "

Hmmm
Hmmmmmmm
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: optikeye: eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships


Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.

They got the insurance.  It says they have to pay the $10K up front and get reimbursed, and they don't have it.


I guess the theory is the longer they stay on the ship, the more money they will magically acquire.

IMHO, if you can afford a cruise , you should have this kind of money laying around. If you don't have that kind of money laying around, you can't afford a cruise .
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Do research on travel insurance and make sure to read the entire policy and understand it before purchasing the policy. "

Hahahahahaha, Difficulty: People from the shiathole known as the United States no longer have that skill.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Benevolent Misanthrope: optikeye: eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships


Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.

They got the insurance.  It says they have to pay the $10K up front and get reimbursed, and they don't have it.

I guess the theory is the longer they stay on the ship, the more money they will magically acquire.

IMHO, if you can afford a cruise , you should have this kind of money laying around. If you don't have that kind of money laying around, you can't afford a cruise .


So everyone should have the cash amount of all possible contingency costs for every activity they engage in simply laying around?
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: edmo: Benevolent Misanthrope: optikeye: eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships


Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.

They got the insurance.  It says they have to pay the $10K up front and get reimbursed, and they don't have it.

I guess the theory is the longer they stay on the ship, the more money they will magically acquire.

IMHO, if you can afford a cruise , you should have this kind of money laying around. If you don't have that kind of money laying around, you can't afford a cruise .

So everyone should have the cash amount of all possible contingency costs for every activity they engage in simply laying around?


Pretty much, yeah. Sadly that is where we are now. At least, enough cash to pay for good insurance.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We were advised by someone who works for the consulate not go to a hospital here in Mexico, which looked like a broke down CVS," said Mejias, who added she didn't want to take the chance of her and her child of being stranded in Mexico without passports to get back into the U.S.

When her son is dead, at she can console herself knowing that at least she's not stuck in Mexico. Does she really think there are no hospitals in Mexico that can deal with a bacterial infection? I would think that her number one priority would be saving her son's life, but I don't have kids. Maybe he's an annoying little shiat.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"got a small cut above his eye. She said he wound up in the infirmary the next day "

There is some very important missing information here.

This sounds more like fumbling idiot let a cut fester and is now making it someone else's responsibility.

Which is SOP for Florida Mom.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love the advice to read the entire insurance policy and understand it.  I guarantee this is nearly imposssible unless you are in the insurance business.  It took years of training and experience for me to learn to read insurance policies, and even then lawyers and judges frequently disagree about what they mean.  If there is a summary  of benefits that's nice, but those summaries always come with a disclaimer saying they aren't binding on the insurer. This is the kind of useless crap advice given by someone who doesn't really know what they're talking about.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships is never take a cruise unless you like being infected with various viruses and aliments. They are floating Petri dishes. Just take the money and go to a liquor store and use a food delivery service for a week.


Also, put your bed in a closet and use that as your bedroom.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: edmo: Benevolent Misanthrope: optikeye: eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships


Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.

They got the insurance.  It says they have to pay the $10K up front and get reimbursed, and they don't have it.

I guess the theory is the longer they stay on the ship, the more money they will magically acquire.

IMHO, if you can afford a cruise , you should have this kind of money laying around. If you don't have that kind of money laying around, you can't afford a cruise .

So everyone should have the cash amount of all possible contingency costs for every activity they engage in simply laying around?


Yes. That's standard financial advice.

At least buy the travel insurance.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
" Do research on travel insurance and make sure to read the entire policy and understand it before purchasing the policy."

I am not sure that the average person would be any wiser after reading an insurance policy, they are purposely made to be difficult to understand.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: optikeye: eurotrader: The best advice on cruise ships


Get the farken travel insurance. It covers all this stuff and even last min cancellations due to accidents or weather and also lost luggage etc.

In our group we had a guy that spun out on moped and broke a leg/hip and had to be airlifted off the island to Miami...travel insurance covered all that.

They got the insurance.  It says they have to pay the $10K up front and get reimbursed, and they don't have it.


So, they couldn't actually afford the trip in the first place. They took a risk and the die roll came up "you lose".
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA:

""They will not airlift us out of here because immigration won't accept us because we don't have passports," Mejias said in a video that she posted after speaking with U.S. and local authorities."

WTF are you doing on an international cruise without a passport, lady?  The Post 9/11 regime has been here for almost two decades, and Mexico has been requiring tourist visas for a few years now due to our sh*t-tastic diplomacy...

Much as people say "If you can't feed 'em, don't breed 'em", if you can't afford the fee for a passport, going on a cruise isn't really a good idea.

The auntie who paid for the boat fare without checking that they were truly ready for an international trip really f*cked that family.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: The auntie who paid for the boat fare without checking that they were truly ready for an international trip really f*cked that family.


You say this like the parents are passive victims here.
 
cardex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: "got a small cut above his eye. She said he wound up in the infirmary the next day "

There is some very important missing information here.

This sounds more like fumbling idiot let a cut fester and is now making it someone else's responsibility.

Which is SOP for Florida Mom.


Small cut, next day.   99.99% of kids cuts and scrapes don't need anything more then a bandaid and the only cut I have ever gotten infected took a week before it got to the point of needing a trip to the doctor.  Then again I would never be on board a floating plague ship without covering my entire body in purell 24/7
 
Robinfro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: FTFA:

""They will not airlift us out of here because immigration won't accept us because we don't have passports," Mejias said in a video that she posted after speaking with U.S. and local authorities."

WTF are you doing on an international cruise without a passport, lady?  The Post 9/11 regime has been here for almost two decades, and Mexico has been requiring tourist visas for a few years now due to our sh*t-tastic diplomacy...

Much as people say "If you can't feed 'em, don't breed 'em", if you can't afford the fee for a passport, going on a cruise isn't really a good idea.

The auntie who paid for the boat fare without checking that they were truly ready for an international trip really f*cked that family.


If you don't leave the boat when docked in non-US territory, you don't typically need one.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with cruises.  Why don't they have passports?
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
99.99% of kids cuts and scrapes don't need anything more then a bandaid

You have never met tetanus then...

Alcohol and a band-aid. Preferably 100% alcohol.

Regardless of locale, the skin is there to defend us against precisely this sort of infection. If the skin has been breached at least make an effort to sterilize. Leaving it and crossing fingers is the danger zone of wound care.
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: FTA: "her 4-year-old son, Roman, fell and got a small cut above his eye. She said he wound up in the infirmary the next day after the cut got infected, and the infection is threatening his brain and his vision."

Right now slip and fall lawyers are lining up to take this case.  Sorry Norwegian, this is gonna cost you a hell of a lot more than those medical bills.


How about the bit where she refused to take her son to a hospital?
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I'm not familiar with cruises.  Why don't they have passports?


Undocumented?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"looked like a broke down CVS,"

So it was like a Rite-Aid?
 
baxterdog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: FTFA:

""They will not airlift us out of here because immigration won't accept us because we don't have passports," Mejias said in a video that she posted after speaking with U.S. and local authorities."

WTF are you doing on an international cruise without a passport, lady?  The Post 9/11 regime has been here for almost two decades, and Mexico has been requiring tourist visas for a few years now due to our sh*t-tastic diplomacy...

Much as people say "If you can't feed 'em, don't breed 'em", if you can't afford the fee for a passport, going on a cruise isn't really a good idea.

The auntie who paid for the boat fare without checking that they were truly ready for an international trip really f*cked that family.


Absolutely re: the passport thing. Why she wouldn't have that is confusing. I've been on quite a few research cruises from Seattle out the Strait of Juan De Fuca and we were always strongly suggested to have our passports in case an emergency stop needed to be made in Victoria, BC. Also asked for if our ship was going to get near the 200 mile EZ. I pretty much always pack my passport if I'm leaving my house for a few days or longer.
 
